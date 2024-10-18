(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, Magnite has the largest web SSP share in Brazil (28%), Peru (33%), and Argentina (30%); Verve is No. 1 in Mexico for both Apple App Store apps (40%) and Play Store apps (27%)

London, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 LATAM Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for CTV , Mobile Apps and Web .

The reports reveal SSP market share in key countries of Latin America (LATAM), including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and more. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the LATAM reports, Pixalate also released North America , Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA ), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions of the reports.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over one billion CTV impressions across 100,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store devices, over 3.8 billion mobile impression across over 5.4 million apps across Apple and Google devices, and over 3 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in Q2 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in Latin America (Q2 2024)

Roku



Mexico



Google AdExchange - 45%



Xandr Monetize - 32% BeachFront - 5%



Guatemala



OpenX - 32%



Google AdExchange - 20%

Magnite - 16%



Argentina



Xandr Monetize - 33%



OpenX - 15% BeachFront - 12%



Peru



Magnite - 25%



OpenX - 20% Xandr Monetize - 16%

Amazon Fire TV



Mexico



Google AdExchange - 77%



Xandr Monetize - 13% TripleLift Inc. - 5%



Peru



Magnite - 21%



Xandr Monetize - 20% Nexxen - 19%



Argentina



Xandr Monetize - 35%



Google AdExchange - 26% BeachFront - 10%

Apple TV



Mexico



Google AdExchange - 63%



TripleLift Inc. - 13%

BeachFront - 7%



Puerto Rico



Xandr Monetize - 64%



PubMatic - 36% Connatix - 3%

Samsung Smart TV



Mexico



PubMatic - 44%



Xandr Monetize - 22% BeachFront - 10%



Guatemala



OpenX - 43%



Xandr Monetize - 29%

BeachFront - 25%



Argentina



Siprocal - 50%



Bidswitch - 50% Xandr Monetize - 17%

Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)

Apple App Store



Brazil



Google AdExchange - 45%



Index Exchange - 23% Verve - 19%



Mexico



Verve - 40%



Digital Turbine - 25%

Anzu - 9%



Puerto Rico



InMobi - 67%



Google AdExchange - 10% Display.io - 4%

Google Play Store



Brazil



Verve - 23%



LoopMe - 20% Applovin - 19%



Mexico



Verve - 27%



Google AdExchange - 22%

Gadsme - 7%



Argentia



Verve - 33%



Google AdExchange - 24%

InMobi - 15%



Peru



Verve - 29%



InMobi - 22% PubMatic - 14%

Desktop & Mobile Web SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)



Brazil



Magnite - 28%



PubMatic - 19% Taboola - 15%



Mexico



Google AdExchange - 25%



Seedtag - 14%

Magnite - 12%



Peru



Magnite - 33%



Equativ - 24% PubMatic - 21%



Argentina



Magnite - 30%



Seedtag - 29% Equativ - 18%



Chile



Magnite - 48%



Equativ - 25% Xandr Monetize - 9%

Download the SSP Market Share Reports

CTV



Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Latin America (LATAM) North America



Mobile - Apple App Store



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Latin America (LATAM) North America

Mobile - Google Play Store



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Latin America (LATAM) North America

Desktop and Mobile Web



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Latin America (LATAM) North America

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

