London, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 LATAM Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for CTV , Mobile Apps and Web .
The reports reveal SSP market share in key countries of Latin America (LATAM), including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and more. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).
In addition to the LATAM reports, Pixalate also released North America , Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA ), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions of the reports.
To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over one billion CTV impressions across 100,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store devices, over 3.8 billion mobile impression across over 5.4 million apps across Apple and Google devices, and over 3 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in Q2 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.
CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in Latin America (Q2 2024)
Roku
Mexico
Google AdExchange - 45% Xandr Monetize - 32% BeachFront - 5%
Guatemala
OpenX - 32% Google AdExchange - 20% Magnite - 16% Argentina
Xandr Monetize - 33% OpenX - 15% BeachFront - 12%
Peru
Magnite - 25% OpenX - 20% Xandr Monetize - 16%
Amazon Fire TV
Mexico
Google AdExchange - 77% Xandr Monetize - 13% TripleLift Inc. - 5%
Peru
Magnite - 21% Xandr Monetize - 20% Nexxen - 19%
Argentina
Xandr Monetize - 35% Google AdExchange - 26% BeachFront - 10%
Apple TV
Mexico
Google AdExchange - 63% TripleLift Inc. - 13% BeachFront - 7% Puerto Rico
Xandr Monetize - 64% PubMatic - 36% Connatix - 3%
Samsung Smart TV
Mexico
PubMatic - 44% Xandr Monetize - 22% BeachFront - 10%
Guatemala
OpenX - 43% Xandr Monetize - 29% BeachFront - 25% Argentina
Siprocal - 50% Bidswitch - 50% Xandr Monetize - 17%
Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)
Apple App Store
Brazil
Google AdExchange - 45% Index Exchange - 23% Verve - 19%
Mexico
Verve - 40% Digital Turbine - 25% Anzu - 9% Puerto Rico
InMobi - 67% Google AdExchange - 10% Display.io - 4%
Google Play Store
Brazil
Verve - 23% LoopMe - 20% Applovin - 19%
Mexico
Verve - 27% Google AdExchange - 22% Gadsme - 7% Argentia
Verve - 33% Google AdExchange - 24% InMobi - 15% Peru
Verve - 29% InMobi - 22% PubMatic - 14%
Desktop & Mobile Web SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)
Brazil
Magnite - 28% PubMatic - 19% Taboola - 15%
Mexico
Google AdExchange - 25% Seedtag - 14% Magnite - 12% Peru
Magnite - 33% Equativ - 24% PubMatic - 21%
Argentina
Magnite - 30% Seedtag - 29% Equativ - 18%
Chile
Magnite - 48% Equativ - 25% Xandr Monetize - 9%
