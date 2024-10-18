Janome Launches New Mylock 454D Serger

(MENAFN
MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Janome America, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of the new MyLock 454D serger, the first model in an exciting new line of sergers. Commonly known as an overlock sewing machine, the MyLock 454D enhances the sewing experience through improved ergonomics, user-friendliness, and reduced vibration.
"The MyLock 454D serger's tagline is 'Smooth Sailing' due to the many mechanical enhancements made," said John Ryan,
Janome's
Vice President of Business Development. "The MyLock 454D operates more smoothly, quietly, and with almost zero vibration, making it a pleasure to use. Our customers truly appreciate the dedication of Janome engineers and meticulous attention to detail, which makes the sewing experience not only enjoyable but also produces quality results."
Sergers are often used in
garment-making
and sewing projects where seams need to stretch with the fabric. Janome designed the MyLock 454D to provide professional-level performance, similar to industrial
machines,
while incorporating modern conveniences in a compact size that sewists will appreciate.
The feeding system of the MyLock 454D is unmatched with a new innovative eight-piece feed dog, guaranteeing smooth feeding from lightweight to medium-thick fabrics. Special attention has been given to working with lightweight fabrics, and with an expanded thread tension range, the MyLock 454D easily produces professional results without puckering or stretching of the fabric. This innovative system with a newly designed presser foot allows for smoother starting, bi-level feeding, and the capability to sew even the heaviest fabrics, such as denim.
Overall, the smooth sailing of the MyLock 454D can also be attributed to the redesign of the motor pulley and enhanced torque, allowing for smooth operation and speed. Another first for Janome is the incorporation of Hanenite rubber feet. This special material absorbs almost all vibration for one of the smoothest and quietest experiences.
Other improvements include an unobstructed view of the cutting knife, a simplified
setup
process with
Janome's Easy Threading Looper and slide-in pretensions.
All these enhancements will truly make for "Smooth Sailing" for the end user.
Specifications:
3 and 4 Thread Convertible
1 and 2 Needle Operation
Color-Coded Thread Guides
Quick Change Rolled Hem
Adjustable Foot Pressure
Differential Feed Ratio: 0.5mm to 2.25mm
Easy Lay-in Tension Dials
Tension Release Lever
Lower Looper Pretension Setting Slider
Hanenite Rubber Feet
Improved Motor Torque
Improved Snap-on Presser Feet
Adjustable Cutting Width: 3.1mm to 7.3mm
Easy Threading Lower
Looper
Easily Retractable Upper Knife
Adjustable Stitch Length: 1mm to 4mm
Maximum Speed: 1,300
SPM
Standard Accessories:
Foot Control
Standard Serger Needles
Improved Serger Presser Foot
Screwdrivers (large/small)
Tweezers
Additional Information
For a complete list of product features and optional accessories or to find a Janome dealer near you, please visit . The MyLock 454D is available only at participating Janome dealers in the USA and Canada.
About Janome America, Inc.
Janome America Inc. is the largest sales subsidiary of the Janome Corporation of Japan. For over 100 years, Janome has been a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of sewing machines. Janome sewing machines are recognized throughout the industry for their ease of use and exceptional stitch quality. Globally, Janome employs over 3,500 people and operates in more than 100 countries.
Media Contact
Michael Perna
Janome America, Inc.
(201) 710-2156
[email protected]
SOURCE Janome America Inc
