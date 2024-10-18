Altus Group’S Innovation Recognized In The 2024 Power Proptech List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Jim Hannon and EVP Rich Sarkis named among the most powerful people in proptech

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial (“CRE”), is proud to announce that its CEO Jim Hannon and Executive Vice President, Rich Sarkis have been named to Commercial Observer's annual Power Proptech list for the third consecutive year.

The Power Proptech list recognizes the most influential leaders in the CRE proptech space who are driving change and innovation within the CRE industry. Altus remains at the forefront of transforming the CRE landscape, helping clients leverage advanced analytics to maximize performance and manage risk. Having built one of the most extensive and unified data platforms for CRE, Altus is tapping into its incredibly rich dataset to bring new performance insights to its customers. One of Altus' recent innovations leveraging this platform includes its new ARGUS Intelligence product which enables users to dynamically drill into data to quickly analyze and compare performance metrics.

“This recognition is a testament to our talented team, which brings together leading data scientists, technologists, and CRE market experts,” said Jim Hannon, CEO of Altus.“Our efforts and investments have positioned Altus to lead the CRE data revolution. As we close the year, we're proud to have delivered new data analytics innovations and raised the bar for what clients can expect from Altus Group.”

For more information about Commercial Observer's Power Proptech list, click here .

