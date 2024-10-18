(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Renewables ("Elevate" or the "Company"), a leading battery storage development company is pleased to announce that its Innovative Inertia Project at the Devon Generating Station in Milford, CT. has been selected to receive $27.5 million in funding under the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program .

The Innovative Inertia Project aims to reconfigure an existing fossil-fueled peaking unit and enable the deployment of a battery storage system (“BESS”) to provide synchronous condensing (“green sync”) and other essential grid services. Elevate is focused on repurposing existing energy infrastructure as traditional thermal resources retire (i.e., brownfields) and intermittent and renewable resources increasingly become the predominant resources on the grid.

The Company will demonstrate that its BESS can provide inertia and synchronous condensing – remedying any immediate imbalance between electrical supply and system demand on the power grid- grid services historically offered by fossil fuel assets. The integration of this BESS technology will showcase its scalability and replicability, contributing to grid stability as Connecticut and the United States progress through the clean energy transition. It will also enhance resilience and deliver significant community and decarbonization benefits, particularly in historically overburdened areas of the state, by reducing emissions and supporting greater adoption of renewable energy sources.

Elevate will partner with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (“CT DEEP”) and the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (“CT PURA”) on the project.

“Elevate is committed to identifying and commercializing innovative solutions that balance reliability and decarbonization through the application of battery energy storage. This project is a prime example of how batteries, in conjunction with existing infrastructure, can yield a win-win to help reduce our everyday reliance on fossil fuels while also benefiting existing power plant employees and the communities where we operate. We are excited to collaborate with the DOE, CT DEEP, and CT PURA to demonstrate our commitment to energy reliability while still accomplishing our decarbonization goals,” stated Eric Cherniss, Head of Development at Elevate Renewables .

“As extreme weather events continue to stress electric systems across the country, the Biden-Harris Administration is using every tool in the toolbox to make sure America's power grid can provide reliable, affordable power,” said Maria Robinson, Director, Grid Deployment Office, U.S. Department of Energy .“By leveraging state-of-the-art grid enhancing technologies and applications, Elevate Renewables will help to add more energy to the grid faster, improve reliability and resilience, and invest in innovative technologies so customers in Connecticut can have access to more renewable energy and pay less for their electricity.”

“I am thrilled that the U.S. Department of Energy has selected Elevate's Innovative Inertia project in Milford, Connecticut, for federal funding,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes .“By repurposing an existing power generating facility and combining it with a new battery energy storage system, this project has the potential to provide important grid stability services and help make our state and region's electric grid more affordable, reliable, and clean.”

Innovative Inertia Project Anticipated Outcomes and Benefits:

Resilience and Reliability for Grid Stability and Restoration : The project will provide about 23 MVA (mega volt-amperes) of reactive power for grid stabilization and up to 20 MW/80 MWh of energy resilience infrastructure available from a BESS capable of black-start grid restoration operations.

Scalability Potential : With over 1,000 combustion turbine sites across the U.S., the project has the potential to be scaled nationwide. By proving the efficacy of BESS-enabled synchronous condensing and other battery-enabled grid services, the project could serve as a model for similar brownfield repurposing efforts and support increasing grid reliance and reliability needs expected as traditional thermal generation facilities retire.

Community Benefits : Through a $2.7 million community investment program, the project will prioritize Disadvantaged Communities, including a distressed municipality near the generating station. The project will support the retraining of at least 20 power plant employees. In addition, the project commits to contracting businesses that are majority-owned or controlled by underrepresented persons or groups of underrepresented persons in New England and is committed to hiring workers from vulnerable or underrepresented communities for construction. Some or all of this project is anticipated to be executed in collaboration with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and other existing unions.

Established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program is a $10.5 billion investment to enhance grid flexibility, improve the resilience of the power system against extreme weather, and ensure American communities have access to affordable, reliable, electricity when and where they need it. GRIP funding is administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office (GDO).

ABOUT U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S GRID DEPLOYMENT OFFICE

The mission of the Grid Deployment Office (GDO) is to catalyze the development of new and upgraded electric infrastructure across the country by maintaining and investing in critical generation facilities, developing and upgrading high-capacity electric transmission lines nationwide, and deploying transmission and distribution technologies. Learn more at energy.gov/gdo .

ABOUT ELEVATE RENEWABLES

Elevate Renewables is a utility-scale battery storage company focused on strategically deploying battery infrastructure co-located with existing power infrastructure facilities. The Company has significant experience and resources to effectuate utility-scale battery infrastructure with an extensive brownfield pipeline of over 4 GWs. Elevate Renewables is active throughout the United States, where electrification and the rapid growth of intermittent renewables have created a need and advantage for renewable utility-scale battery storage. For more information, please visit .

