The Rise Of Spatial Computing Market: A $280.5 Billion Industry Dominated By Meta (US), Microsoft (US) And Sony (Japan) | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spatial Computing size is expected to grow to USD 280.5 billion by 2028 from USD 97.9 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.4 % during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

Spatial Computing Market Dynamics:

Drivers



Virtualization in fashion, art, and retail industries

Increase in adoption of extended reality in healthcare sector Availability of affordable hardware

Restraints



Rise in health concerns associated with excessive usage of VR/XR devices

Diversity of AR/VR platforms and complex development landscape Lack of technical knowledge and expertise

Opportunities



Increase in government initiatives toward cloud computing

Continuous development in 5G technology Incorporation of spatial computing and adjacent technologies in aerospace & defense sector

List of Key Players in Spatial Computing Market :



Meta (US)

Microsoft (US)

Apple (US)

Sony (Japan)

Qualcomm (US)

Google (US)

Epson (Japan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Magic Leap (US) PTC (US)

During the forecast period, virtualization in fashion, art, and retail industries drive the global Spatial Computing Market. With the advent of the metaverse, companies have started to showcase and sell their products in an immersive 3D metaverse through websites or social media. Virtual showrooms of art and paintings, VR-based fashion shows, and virtual dressing rooms are shifting from infancy to mass adoption.

Based on component, the hardware segment will record the highest CAGR in the Spatial Computing Market during the forecast period.

Hardware plays a crucial role in spatial computing, enabling creation, interaction, and immersion within virtual and mixed-reality environments. Microsoft's new HoloLens 2 is a fabulous example of how XR technology is evolving gradually. Qualcomm very particularly has the capacity to influence a host of future AR glasses. The firm's Snapdragon XR2 5G Platform uses AI to achieve true mixed reality and immersion that responds as quickly as human reflexes. Glasses powered by Snapdragon chips will be unlike anything that the world has seen in spatial computing to date.

Apple's Vision Pro, launched in June 2023, creates an infinite canvas for apps that scale beyond the boundaries of a mere traditional display by introducing a fully 3D user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible, such as the user's eyes, hands, and voice. The breakthrough/flagship design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design so as to ensure every experience feels like the occurrence is taking place in front of the user's eyes in real time. Spatial computing hardware are increasingly used across by individuals and enterprises to deliver the best-in-class 3D virtual experience in by creating a real-time ambience/ecosystem.

Based on hardware, the VR devices segment will hold a larger market share in 2023 .

Virtual Reality (VR) devices are advanced technologies that immerse users in entirely computer-generated environments, blocking the physical world and providing a highly immersive sensory experience through headsets or goggles. These devices are integrated into spatial computing, enabling users to navigate and interact within spatially-aware virtual worlds. Through high-resolution displays, motion-tracking sensors, and spatial audio, VR devices create a convincing sense of presence, allowing users to explore and manipulate digital spaces as if they were physically there. This technology is applied in various fields, including gaming, training, architecture, and therapy, to offer users unique and spatially immersive experiences that simulate real-world scenarios or create new spatial environments for education, entertainment, and problem-solving.

Based on vertical, the travel & hospitality segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period . In various countries, tourism is one of the largest industries. It depends on four key factors: accommodation, transportation, catering, and tourist attractions. Spatial computing technology plays a crucial role in the tourism industry as it provides tourists with new AR mobile applications that provide helpful information, navigation instructions, and guidance. This technology offers a unique experience to tourists by displaying virtual things in realistic environments to feel the presence of virtual things and enhance their live tourism experience.

About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: ... Visit Our Website: