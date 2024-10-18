Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's New Home In Portugal Sparks 'Rival Royals' Speculation: Expert Insights

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's new home in Portugal could be a strategic move to establish themselves as“rival royals” in Europe, offering Harry a retreat to reconnect with old friends and enhancing ties with family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's of a home in Portugal has sparked curiosity and speculation about their future intentions. A report from Express features insights from royal expert & Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, highlighting the significance of this development for the couple.

Eden noted that the new property could serve as a retreat for Prince Harry, offering him the chance to reconnect with friends from the UK, according to the website.“Maybe Portugal is somewhere where Harry can escape to with a bunch of his mates. He's lost touch with a lot of old friends as well from Britain but if he says then 'Come on, why don't you come join me in Portugal for a few days?,” Eden was quoted as saying.

The royal expert also pointed out that this purchase might be part of the strategy of The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to position themselves as“rival royals” in Europe, as stated in the report on the website.“Acquiring a Golden Visa would help Meghan as she and her husband develop their plans to become the 'rival royals' across the water, enabling them to travel easily through European countries. We have already seen them undertake 'quasi royal' tours of Nigeria and Colombia,” Eden was quoted as saying.

The report also noted that, according to Eden's speculation, this new home could lead to a closer connection with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who also own property in Portugal.“And it may be that Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who also own a Portuguese property, join their rival royal court.”



The report further detailed Eden's explanation of the benefits associated with the purchase, stating his words,“One intriguing aspect is that, until quite recently, Portugal had a deal whereby buying property allowed you to obtain what they termed a golden visa. This now provides unrestricted access throughout Europe.”

This acquisition marks a new chapter for the couple, who currently reside in California, as they navigate their post-royal lives while maintaining connections to their British roots. As speculation persists, the website noted that some commentators remain optimistic that Harry could eventually achieve a successful and more permanent return to his home country, the UK.