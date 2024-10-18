Bonobos And Toysrus® Unveil First-Ever Brand Collaboration Featuring Geoffrey The Giraffe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Theiconic men's

fashion

brand and

global

toy

brand

launch limited

edition

'1988 Geoffrey

the Giraffe' collection in celebration of his birthday.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bonobos , the modern menswear brand known for its distinctive style, announces its official partnership with Toys"R"Us to debut an exclusive apparel collection featuring the iconic 1988 Geoffrey the GiraffeTM. The limited edition capsule includes adult and children's

Geoffrey-logoed fleece crewnecks and hats, available exclusively at Bonobos Guideshops, on Bonobos , Macys and in select Macy's retail locations.

Bonobos x Toys“R"Us®

The collaboration aims to target the millennial and young at heart audiences who grew up with Toys"R"Us and are now in or entering adulthood, and perhaps with kids of their own. The launch timing coincides with Geoffrey's birthday, October 17th, where he turns 9 years old each year (oh, to be forever young!).

"Growing up, I would eagerly await the Toys'R'Us catalog to arrive in my mailbox," says John Hutchison, Brand President of Bonobos. "For this partnership, we wanted to recapture that sense of nostalgia, anticipation and excitement by celebrating Geoffrey on his birthday with a design we know would resonate with our customers and remind them that we didn't (really) grow up, we're all still

Toys'R'Us Kids."

"Our customers have always loved the quirky, clever and humorous personality of Bonobos. This comes as an unexpected surprise for our audiences, especially going into the holiday season. We feel this partnership authentically highlights our playful personality while bringing an iconic brand like Toys'R'Us into the fold," adds Krissie Millan, Bonobos Chief Marketing Officer.

Bonobos is also partnering with Jason Biggs, leaning into his unmistakable humor and prolific acting career for supporting social-first content. In addition to this, a full marketing campaign will feature this collaboration and will be further amplified across social media and digital marketing touchpoints across Bonobos and Toys"R"Us channels.

"Geoffrey the Giraffe has been the face of fun and wonder at Toys'R'Us for over half a century," said Kim Miller, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Toys"R"Us. "Our partnership with Bonobos offers a creative way to celebrate this legacy in a fresh, exciting light. We're confident that our customers will love the blend of style and nostalgia this collection brings, reminding everyone that you're never too old to be a Toys"R"Us Kid."

Collection Pricing:

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt

-

$129

Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - $69

Wool Hat - $60

About Bonobos

Bonobos began in 2007 as a men's clothing brand known for pioneering the digitally-native vertical brand movement by offering exceptional-fitting menswear and a personalized approach to service. Bonobos ushered in the innovative offline concept, launching Bonobos

Guideshops, e-commerce stores that deliver personalized, one-to-one service to those wanting to experience the brand in person. To date, Bonobos has 50 Guideshop

locations

across

the

U.S.

and

has

expanded distribution partnerships in Macy's and Nordstrom stores as well as their online storefronts. For more information visit bonobos and follow @bonobos on social media.

About Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us is a global leader in the toy industry, celebrating the joys of childhood and play for more than 70 years. Geoffrey the GiraffeTM, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. In the U.S., Toys"R"Us can be found inside every

Macy's

store,

at flagship locations at

American Dream and Mall of

America, and online at toysrus . Globally, the brand has over 1,500 stores and e-commerce businesses in 32 countries. Toys"R"Us is owned by WHP Global , a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate over USD$7 billion in retail sales. For more information, visit toysrus and follow @toysrus on social.

