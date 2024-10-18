Play Guest From Another World Returns To Opera Studio Stage
10/18/2024 5:09:17 AM
An extended version of the play "The Guest from Another World"
based on Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova's play "Mazurka for Pelargonium"
will be presented to theater enthusiasts, Azernews
reports. The play will be staged at the Opera Studio of Baku Music
Academy on October 19.
This is the story of a woman named Ellada, whose life is a daily
routine that drives her deeper and deeper into the abyss of
existence. Abandoned and forgotten by all, she has long made
alcohol her remedy for depression. Her only solace remains music,
which she uses to earn a meager living. One day, in the park, she
meets a mysterious stranger who will change her views on the world
and life...
The cast includes the Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Sugra
Bagirzade, Anton Fershtand, and actress from the theater, graduate
of the "AVIV" studio Inga Baholdina.
The director is Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova, a graduate of Rustam
Ibrahimbayov's film school. The producers of the project are Zaur
Aliyev and Alyona Kharchenko.
The project also involves sound engineer Teymur Abdullayev,
musician Ruslan Guseynov, designer Dmitry Buzhdelyov, actor Ayhan
Gajiyev, as well as vocalists Samira Ojagvardiyeva and Narmina
Mammadova.
Note that the independent theater workshop "Two Chairs" was
founded in March 2023 and is a member of the Association of Russian
Theater Workers Abroad.
Tickets can be purchased at box offices in the city and online
at the following link .
