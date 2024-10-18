Play Guest From Another World Returns To Opera Studio Stage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

An extended version of the play "The Guest from Another World" based on Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova's play "Mazurka for Pelargonium" will be presented to theater enthusiasts, Azernews reports. The play will be staged at the Opera Studio of Baku Music Academy on October 19.

This is the story of a woman named Ellada, whose life is a daily routine that drives her deeper and deeper into the abyss of existence. Abandoned and forgotten by all, she has long made alcohol her remedy for depression. Her only solace remains music, which she uses to earn a meager living. One day, in the park, she meets a mysterious stranger who will change her views on the world and life...

The cast includes the Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Sugra Bagirzade, Anton Fershtand, and actress from the theater, graduate of the "AVIV" studio Inga Baholdina.

The director is Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova, a graduate of Rustam Ibrahimbayov's film school. The producers of the project are Zaur Aliyev and Alyona Kharchenko.

The project also involves sound engineer Teymur Abdullayev, musician Ruslan Guseynov, designer Dmitry Buzhdelyov, actor Ayhan Gajiyev, as well as vocalists Samira Ojagvardiyeva and Narmina Mammadova.

Note that the independent theater workshop "Two Chairs" was founded in March 2023 and is a member of the Association of Russian Theater Workers Abroad.

Tickets can be purchased at box offices in the city and online at the following link .

