Legacy And Posterity Health Announce Innovative Partnership To Increase Access To Male Fertility Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy , the country's leading sperm testing and freezing company, and Posterity , the only virtual-first center of excellence for male reproductive health, today announced an industry-changing partnership to provide end-to-end male fertility and hormone health care.

The partnership is designed to help men test, improve, and preserve their fertility, making personalized, holistic reproductive healthcare accessible across the United States. The hybrid care model offers easy at-home testing

from Legacy and through Posterity Health.



The program is designed to provide one-stop-shopping for all male reproductive care:



Through Legacy, patients can complete a baseline semen analysis to understand their sperm health and potential fertility outcomes. This can include advanced analyses such as DNA fragmentation testing.

Posterity Health's male fertility specialists provide comprehensive male reproductive health care, including fertility work-ups, low-T management and sexual health care. These services are available via telehealth or in-person at one of the Posterity Health treatment hubs.

Posterity Health can also provide vasectomies, vasectomy reversals, sperm extractions and other male reproductive procedures. Legacy makes it easy for vasectomy patients to access rapid sperm freezing via Legacy's mail-in kit. Similarly, patients completing a vasectomy reversal can complete post-procedure semen analyses from home. Legacy's multi-site sperm storage ensures that individuals can have their sperm safely preserved for the future. Meanwhile, Posterity's integrated Couple's Care model enables a digital connection to a female partner's healthcare provider, accelerating care.

Patients with employer-provided fertility benefits can access these services through leading fertility benefits providers, and may receive full coverage. "Through this program, folks across the country will get access to more affordable, more convenient, and higher quality care," said Khaled Kteily, Legacy CEO. "Legacy's vision of making male fertility care a natural, routine part of every man's health journey aligns perfectly with Posterity Health's mission of making specialized male reproductive care accessible. More than 25,000 people have tested and frozen their sperm with Legacy, and we're proud to provide our personalized services to Posterity's clients, expanding the male fertility offering in the employer space. We can't wait to help even more people build their families."

"Our vision is to provide every male with the knowledge, resources and support to optimize their reproductive health," says Dr. Barrett Cowan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Posterity Health. "This partnership will extend our reach and allow males who obtain a Legacy test to have immediate access to male fertility specialists. This combined solution creates a unique, private and personalized experience for males and couples struggling to conceive. Working together we can help every couple find their best path to pregnancy, improve the overall health status of males and dramatically reduce the cost of care."

About Legacy

Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information as the only company that allows customers to complete semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and sperm cryopreservation without leaving their homes. Legacy is the only digital fertility clinic to offer post-thaw analysis to ensure a client's sperm is viable for freezing, and multi-site storage to maximize the security of all samples.

Currently available across the United States, Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Through the Legacy website, consumers can access educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. To learn more about Legacy, visit givelegacy .

About Posterity Health

Posterity Health is the only virtual-first center of excellence for male reproductive health. We provide a hybrid care delivery model, allowing for telehealth appointments, ongoing treatment plans and in-person care powered by Posterity Health's Male Management Platform. Through innovative technologies, personalized care and expert guidance, Posterity Health empowers males to take control of their reproductive health. Learn more at posterityhealth .

