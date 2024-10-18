Cbdnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Acquires Aussie Vapes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lifeist Wellness (TSX.V: LFST) (OTC: LFSWF) (FRA: M5B) , a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced the sale of Australian Vaporizers Pty Ltd. (“Aussie Vapes”), its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, to Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a U.S.-based consumer-packaged goods and distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries. The sale was completed through a share purchase agreement entered into between Lifeist, as vendor, and Flora Growth Corp, as purchaser, pursuant to which Lifeist has sold the issued and outstanding shares of Aussie Vapes to Flora.“We are pleased to announce the sale of Aussie Vapes to an organization whose core business is an excellent fit for Aussie Vapes and that is well positioned to allocate specialized management resources to that market, catalyzing faster growth,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist Wellness.“Although our original sale agreement with Flora was terminated, we have remained in contact and were able to ultimately arrive at mutually agreeable terms for the sale of Aussie Vapes. We have continued to develop the business and adapt to the rapidly changing regulatory environment in Australia, but it remained a non-core asset for Lifeist. The sale allows Lifeist to exit the Australian devices market and focus our attention on more aggressively developing core assets in North America, while at the same time strengthening our cash position.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

