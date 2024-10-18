Matt Barnette, CEO, PSA Security Network, Discusses Benefits Of Membership & Challenges Facing Security Industry In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Barnette, CEO, PSA Security Network

PSA TEC 2024

"In The Boardroom" On SecuritySolutionsWatch

- Martin Eli, Publisher

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecuritySolutionsWatch: Last time we sat down and chatted in 2021, you had just become CEO of PSA ( ). Now, three years later, how is the organization performing?

Matt Barnette: Like many organizations, PSA overcame the last vestiges of the pandemic, we had to deal with the great supply chain issues, price increases (many significantly large ones), inflation and, to a lesser extent, getting our employees back to the office. Though we faced these headwinds, we've built a strong team and developed a tremendous culture. We just wrapped up another successful fiscal year marked with incredible growth. Likewise, I'm proud of how PSA events have evolved and our involvement and presence with other industry organizations and events has increased as well. Though we all face economic uncertainty in 2025 and beyond, I'm confident PSA has the right team in place to navigate any scenario.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: What are you most proud of in your three years at PSA?

Matt Barnette: Looking back, I think the thing to be most proud of is the team working through all the obstacles we encountered. Both the top and bottom lines have grown extensively, we've expanded our service offerings to members (such as a marketing agency), and we are leaner and stronger than ever. The team at PSA works tremendously hard, but also has a lot of fun while doing it! We build backpacks for kids in need, having regular potlucks and all-team lunches, dress up for Halloween, celebrate wins... there's never a dull moment in the PSA office.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: For those who aren't aware, describe what PSA Network is.

Matt Barnette: PSA is the world's largest systems integrator consortium made up of the most progressive security and audio-visual systems integrators. Combined, PSA members boast over 500 branch locations, employ over 7,500 industry professionals and are responsible for over $5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety and pro audio-visual installations. PSA operates on a cooperative basis for taxes. Members who purchase their security technology through PSA, receive tremendous benefits such as credit and terms, early pay discounts, free shipping on most products, education incentives, access to exclusive industry events, an online learning management system, an exclusive marketing agency... and more!

SecuritySolutionsWatch: What do you believe are the most valuable benefits of PSA membership?

Matt Barnette: There are 5 Core Benefits of PSA: 1) Financial – PSA extends credit & terms to our membership on the purchases they make in our network. 2) Education – We provide a wide range of education to our members to keep them up to date on business skills & product certifications. 3) Networking – Through our live events, committees, peer exchange groups and more, PSA provides environments for our membership to meet, learn and cooperate with others from around the world. 4) Products – PSA provides access to over 250 product lines at great pricing to allow our membership to compete AND make money. 5) Services – We provide services to include Marketing, Financial & Consulting Services to our membership to help them run their businesses better and have more success in their markets.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: What do you believe will be the top challenges and opportunities in the security industry in 2025?

Matt Barnette: Labor shortages in our industry are and will continue to be an issue for the foreseeable future. We've been acutely aware of this for some time, so PSA is collaborating with the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) to help recruit new individuals into this space by creating a career guide for the Security industry and targeting outreach with universities, trade schools, etc., across the country. Likewise, we offer mentorship programs and scholarships to benefit employees at PSA member companies and support their career growth in the industry. In addition, the economy, especially inflation, will continue to be problematic for the industry in 2025.

Watch the PSA TEC 2024 video here...

