Chainswap Announces Plans To Integrate Solana For Faster Multi-Chain Transactions During Future Blockchain Summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ChainSwap , the cross-chain swap platform, has announced during its attendance at the major Dubai Future Blockchain Summit, its plans to integrate Solana into its decentralized application (dApp), further expanding its multi-chain transaction capabilities. This planned integration will allow ChainSwap users to perform same-chain and cross-chain token swaps on the Solana network, known for its high-speed transactions and low fees.

The integration, expected to launch in the coming months, will enable faster and more efficient token swaps across Solana and other popular blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon.

“Integrating Solana into our platform is a strategic step to improve the user experience and expand the range of supported blockchains,” said Fitzy, CEO and Founder of ChainSwap.“Solana's fast and affordable transactions make it a perfect fit for our platform, and we are excited to bring this option to our users in the near future.”

Same-Chain Swaps : Users will be able to swap tokens within the Solana network, leveraging its fast transaction speeds and low costs. Cross-Chain Swaps : Users will benefit from secure and efficient token swaps between Solana and other major networks like Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche.

Solana's integration is a crucial step forward in ChainSwap's mission to deliver an accessible and scalable platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) users, offering a broad range of multi-chain options to meet the growing needs of the DeFi ecosystem. -END- About ChainSwap ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains and servicing any blockchain where demand arises. Leveraging cutting-edge security protocols such as Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. ChainSwap's multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem, and allows for users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralised exchanges that do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionises blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.

