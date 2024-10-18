Chilean Deputy Interior Minister Resigns Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Manuel Monsalve, Chile's Deputy Interior Minister, stepped down from his position on Thursday following accusations of sexual abuse. The resignation came shortly after news broke about an ongoing investigation into a complaint filed against him. Monsalve, a prominent figure in Chilean politics, had served in his role since March 2022.



The complaint was lodged on October 14 by a 32-year-old woman who reportedly works in the government. Medical examinations conducted at the Medical Service allegedly found evidence supporting the accuser's claims. Xavier Armendáriz, head of the Metropolitan North Central Prosecutor's Office, is leading the investigation into the matter.



In his resignation statement, Monsalve maintained his innocence while emphasizing the need to ensure the government's proper functioning. He cited his direct relationship with law enforcement agencies as a key reason for stepping down. This move aims to guarantee the autonomy of institutions involved in the investigation.







Monsalve's political career spans several years, including four terms as a deputy in the Chilean Congress . As Deputy Interior Minister, he played a crucial role in addressing Chile's growing security concerns . The country has faced challenges with new forms of crime and an increase in gun-related homicides.



The timing of the accusation has raised questions among some observers. However, both the Chilean government and Monsalve's Socialist Party have called for a thorough and impartial investigation. The case comes at a delicate time for President Gabriel Boric's administration, which has been grappling with various challenges.



The government's swift response to the allegations suggests a commitment to transparency and accountability. As the investigation unfolds, the appointment of Monsalve's successor will likely attract significant attention. This decision may indicate the administration's future priorities in addressing Chile's security issues.

