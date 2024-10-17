WHO Praises Qatar's Support For Gazan Patients

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: World Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy praised the efforts of member states in supporting Gazan patients, particularly highlighting Qatar's significant role, addressing a press yesterday in Doha.

Dr. Balkhy highlighted the significant challenges in establishing access to the region, particularly for the evacuation of individuals from Gaza, stating,“We face major challenges in securing unimpeded access.” Despite these difficulties, she commended Qatar for its exceptional efforts in receiving hundreds of patients and their families from Gaza. During her visit to the Al Thumama complex in Doha, Dr. Balkhy shared heartwarming stories of recovery, where critically injured patients are not only receiving medical care but are also integrating into the community, with children attending school.

“I would like to thank all member states that have taken patients evacuated from Gaza, including Qatar. Indeed, I had the opportunity to visit Al Thumama complex. Qatar has received over 900 patients and their families. At the Thumama complex we were able to visit three families, interact with them and listen to their stories,” said Dr. Balkhy.

“Qatar has been doing an amazing job. They have also voiced in other meetings on how we can ensure to support in a more systematic way,” she said emphasizing the need for systematic support, she called for enhanced collaboration with countries relying on WHO for patient evacuations, underscoring Qatar's commitment to establishing robust mechanisms for ongoing healthcare assistance to those affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Dr. Balkhy was addressing a hybrid press conference following the 71st session of the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which was held from October 14 to 17, 2024, and hosted by Qatar.

“This was my first Regional Committee since I became Regional Director in February. I was pleased to be able to present WHO's major strategic plans for our work in the Region, including a new regional strategic operational plan and three flagship initiatives,” said Dr. Balkhy.

She highlighted that the Regional Committee is WHO's main governing body in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The Regional Committee session was held against the backdrop of emergencies that unfortunately affect half of the countries of the Region. We are all acutely aware that precious lives are being lost every minute,” said Dr. Balkhy.

“This annual session is an essential opportunity for leaders and policymakers from Member States to join partner organizations and WHO experts to consider key issues,” she added.

Dr. Balkhy has presented WHO's major strategic plans for work in the region, including a new regional strategic operational plan and three flagship initiatives.

“The strategic operational plan will guide our work with countries for the next four years, while the flagship initiatives will help to accelerate progress in three critical areas: expanding access to essential medicines, vaccines and medical products; investing to improve the production, employment and retention of the health workforce in the Region; and stepping up public health action on substance use,” she said.