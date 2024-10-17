Ministry Conducts Environmental Study In Khor Al Adaid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change conducted a comprehensive environmental study of the Khor Al Adaid area, assessing its diverse ecosystems, including the inland sea resources and coastal sand dunes.

The study involved examining field and physical readings of marine water quality parameters in the area. Water and marine sediment samples were collected and sent to the environmental laboratory for relevant chemical and biological analyses.

Preliminary findings revealed the presence of seagrass meadows and several mangrove trees. Additionally, various types of marine animals associated with Khor Al Adaid were documented, along with schools of surface fish near the shore and a variety of coastal animals dominated by mollusks. Traces of certain terrestrial animals and signs of bird activity were also observed.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is currently conducting precise laboratory analyses of marine water quality in Khor Al Adaid. These analyses play a crucial role in assessing the health of the marine ecosystem, detecting pollutants, and supporting sustainable environmental management. This contributes to preserving marine life and enhancing the ability of plants and animals to adapt to climate change impacts.

Preliminary observations highlighted the need for an integrated management approach for the marine ecosystem and coastal sand dunes in Khor Al Adaid, due to the environmental interdependence between them.

