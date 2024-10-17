Healing Emotional Instability, Boosting Economic Capacity: Inspire.World Foundation’S Vision For Restoration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inspire.World Foundation empowers nonprofits to restore communities and transform lives by bridging the gap between technology, finance, and human services.

Foundation's Vision for Restoration





45% of adults worldwide reported that mental health is one of the biggest health problems that people are facing in their country today. One of the biggest indicators of mental health challenges is financial hardships, followed by difficult interpersonal relationships. This dramatically impacts individuals' ability to function. As the world becomes more aware of mental health and trauma's impact on economic outcomes, gaps within government programs, nonprofits, and commercial industries are being highlighted. Research-backed and survivor-approved nonprofit organization Foundation is addressing these societal fractures, providing trauma-informed programs at the intersection of technology, finance, and social services. Through a team with 60 years of collective experience across financial services and payments, Foundation is equipping non-profits by serving systems-impacted communities with new post-traumatic growth programs, focused on healing emotional and economic instability, resulting in more successful outcomes of their existing initiatives.

Founded by finance, e-commerce, and payments experts, along with an innovative entrepreneur, touting decades of executive experience - Connie Davis, Janine Kasper, and Charles 'Charlie' F. Kruse - Foundation was launched to address a growing problem of systems and technology unintentionally retraumatizing the very populations they are designed to empower. Leveraging their collective knowledge of consumer behavior, sales enablement, and go-to-market strategies, the pair set out to study and understand the supply and demand of human trafficking from a commerce lens.

With a shared background in financial services, Janine and Connie were shocked to see the policies, procedures, and technology exacerbating challenges for the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved market. They uncovered a severe lack of restorative services preventing this vulnerable population from re-entering mainstream society. Determined to spark real change in the lives of survivors and local communities experiencing heightened levels of poverty and trauma, Connie and Janine launched Project Tryton. In collaboration with cross-industry leaders, practitioners, and researchers, the initiative aimed to humanize technology and offer strategies to financial institutions, social services, nonprofit organizations, and commercial service providers. Project Tryton was the catalyst for Foundation's mission to take shape.

“With millions of dollars poured into community initiatives through nonprofits across multiple sectors, society continues to see little improvement in the trauma cycle. By incorporating trauma-informed practices into the systems and technology that supports vital industries and human interactions, I hope to create the change I want to see in the world," says Connie Davis, Foundation Co-founder.

Foundation strives to help people recover from trauma and step into their true power, both on an emotional and economic level. Their programs aim to forge authentic connections between wounded humans and technology, financial institutions, and social service entities. The organization's post-traumatic growth programs allow survivors to rebuild their capacity for emotional, economic, and social empowerment. Foundation's proprietary theory disrupts the current imbalance within this ecosystem, fostering change that is rooted in human-centered interactions.

The foundation's Emotional-Economic-Empowerment Theory addresses seven major community imbalances spanning economic and financial literacy, community empowerment, and generational trauma. By focusing on four primary pillars – education, money, home, and community–the organization allows people to regain balance and rhythm in their lives. Foundation's work places trauma survivors' voices first, utilizing research-backed strategies to bring about real change within individuals and their communities.

“Our team is honored to have an authentic opportunity to serve systems-affected communities with tools that uphold their inherent value as humans and support them on the road to post-traumatic growth, civic engagement, and emotional and economic freedom,” Co-founder Janine Kasper shares.

"My mission is to spark a global movement for economic good as it rebalances the rhythms of commerce and inspires change-makers worldwide," Co-founder Charlie Kruse states.





