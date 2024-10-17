Warner Baxter, John Lange Elected To WEC Energy Group Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Warner Baxter, the retired executive chairman and chief executive officer of Ameren Corp., and John Lange, the retired global head of the and Industrials Groups for Barclays PLC, have been appointed to the board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ). Their appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2025.

"We're very pleased that Warner and John have agreed to join our board," said Gale Klappa, chairman. "With their extensive experience in the energy sector, they will add significant depth and expertise to a highly engaged and effective board of directors."

Warner Baxter

Baxter spent more than 28 years at Ameren Corp., a Fortune 500 energy company that serves millions of electric and natural gas customers in Illinois and Missouri. He retired last year as executive chairman. He also served as chairman, president and CEO from 2014 to 2021, and previously served as Ameren's president of Ameren Missouri, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and vice president and controller.

Baxter serves on the boards of directors of U.S. Bancorp, Quanta Services, Inc. and several non-profit organizations.

Baxter is past chair of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and currently serves on the Edison Foundation Board. He also served as chair of the board and on the Executive Committee of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

Baxter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL). In 2024, Baxter also received an honorary doctorate in business administration from UMSL.

John Lange

Lange retired earlier this year as global head of the Energy and Industrials Groups for Barclays PLC after more than 28 years in investment banking. During his tenure at Barclays, Lange also served on the Investment Banking Management Committee. Before his role at Barclays, Lange led the Global Power M&A Group at Lehman Brothers.

During his career, Lange worked on numerous strategic advisory, M&A, equity, debt and project financing assignments for domestic and international clients across the utility, natural resources and industrial sectors.

Lange received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bucknell University and his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Lange served on the EPRI Advisory Council and was co-chair of the Wall Street Advisory Group for EEI.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 34,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $45 billion of assets.

