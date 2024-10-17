28 Palestinians Martyred, 160 Injured In Israeli Occupation Attack On School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Up to 28 Palestinians were martyred and 160 were on Thursday, following the Israeli Occupation's massacre in Abu Hussein school for displaced people in Jabayla refugee camp, North Gaza, as announced by the Gaza office.

In a press conference, the office said that the knew that the school included thousands of displaced children and women, who were displaced from their homes due to shellings on their homes.

This massacre raises the number of shelters bombed by the occupation to 192, including thousands of refugees and victims by the war of genocide waged by the occupation against the Palestinian people.

The massacre comes in conjunction with the collapse of the health situation in Northern Gaza, which is currently inhabited by about 400,000 people, while the occupation threatens hospitals, demanding their evaction to inflict the largest possible amount of killing.

The office condemned this atrocity against civilians, women, and children, calling to all states to join in condemnation of these crimes against refugees.

The office held the occupation army and the United States administration fully responsible for these crimes of genocide against civilians and refugees in the Gaza Strip.

In the past hours, the occupation committed two massacres against families in Gaza, from which dozens of martyrs and injured reached hospitals during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll of Palestinians by the occupation since October 7 last year to 42,438 martyrs, and 99,246 injured. (end)

