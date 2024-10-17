Cargurus Celebrates Opening Of New Global Headquarters In Boston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the anchor tenant at 1001 Boylston St., CarGurus debuts state-of-the-art space designed to maximize connectivity, collaboration, and innovation

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus , Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today marked the opening of its new global headquarters in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood. Located at 1001 Boylston Street, the new office underscores CarGurus' commitment to the Boston region with a world-class space designed for the needs of today's flexible workplace, balancing versatile collaboration areas with a variety of workspaces that support individual work preferences.









“After nearly 20 years in Cambridge, CarGurus' move to this inspiring new space represents a meaningful chapter in our growth story in the region,” said Jason Trevisan, CarGurus Chief Executive Officer.“Our best-in-class work environment enhances opportunities for deeper collaboration and connectivity, all in service of our mission to help people reach their destination. This mission comes to life through our focus on delivering an exceptional experience to our employees, driving innovations that benefit our dealer and consumer customers, and supporting the communities in which we live and work.”

The new global headquarters features approximately 225,000 sq. ft. of workspace anchoring the dynamic mixed-use project known as Lyrik. It unites nearly 1,000 employees who previously occupied two separate offices in Cambridge. The move reinforces CarGurus' commitment to continued growth in the region, where the company is recognized for its award-winning workplace culture and focus on community impact through volunteer efforts and purpose-driven charitable giving.

“Massachusetts is the best state in the country to live, work, grow a business, and build a future - and that's in large part because of the incredible, innovative companies that call our state home, like CarGurus,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.“We're thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of their global headquarters in Boston today, and we're grateful for their commitment to their employees, their customers, our communities, and our economy.”

“It is very exciting to see the CarGurus logo in the Boston skyline atop its new headquarters,” said Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao.“I look forward to seeing the company continuing to invest in the region's growth and innovation while entering a new chapter as it expands here as part of Team Massachusetts.”

An Office Designed with Flexibility, Collaboration, and Sustainability at the Forefront

Designed by IA Interior Architects, the CarGurus headquarters was created with a hybrid work culture in mind, offering spaces that support all types of meeting scenarios and individual work modes. The result is a dynamic collaboration hub comprised of 10 floors offering 900 choice work points, 30 collaborative spaces, and central social spaces, all with flexibility baked into the design to support changing needs.

Amenities are distributed throughout the office floors to encourage interaction and include a multi-story reception area, tech bar, barista bar, multiple training spaces, all-hands meeting areas, video production suite, and dining area. The workspace also offers two libraries for quiet focus work, several balconies/terraces, and exclusive access to a penthouse gathering space with two large roof decks equipped with seating for individual or group work.

Designed for LEED Gold certification, design features prioritize sustainability and a connection to nature. Views of the Boston skyline and natural light are maximized for all occupants, along with the addition of wood textures, natural materials, and greenery throughout the space.

To learn more about working at CarGurus and view open roles, please visit careers.cargurus.com .

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit , and for more information about CarOffer, visit .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights Q2 2024, U.S.

