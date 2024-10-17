FMMUG Honors Ecifm With TRIRIGA Excellence Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM®

), IBM Gold-Accredited business partner and

developer of the On The Go!

mobile applications, is pleased to announce that they have been honored with the TRIRIGA Excellence "

award at the 2024 Facilities Management & Maintenance Users Group (FMMUG) in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 17.

The " TRIRIGA Excellence "

award has been given to eCIFM in recognition of the implementation and support of IBM TRIRIGA and eCIFM's On The Go! for M&T for the past eight years.

Founded in 1856, M&T Bank is one of the top full-service U.S.-based commercial banks, with over 21,000 employees and a long history of community-focused banking. As the bank grew, they required better methods and processes for operations and maintenance, lease management, space utilization, and cost management. They selected eCIFM as the system integrator to deliver TRIRIGA in the cloud in 2016. Year after year, M&T Bank has incorporated TRIRIGA into more aspects of their business processes. Now, they utilize all TRIRIGA's modules – resulting in better financial decisions, reduced costs, the ability to mitigate risks, and more.

"We are honored to receive this award at FMMUG. We are proud of what we accomplished in partnership with M&T Bank and are excited for the future," said

Sanjiv Paul Singh, COO of eCIFM.

About eCIFM

Solutions Inc.

eCIFM®

is a Systems Integrator for all leading IWMS applications. Founded in 2000, eCIFM is a Gold-Accredited IBM TRIRIGA Business Partner and a Gold level partner as well with Eptura (Archibus) and a ServiceNow Business Partner, providing services for organizations looking to improve their facilities/real estate portfolios and workplace management including Artifical Intelligence (AI). eCIFM®

is a global company with offices in USA,

Australia,

Hong Kong

and

India. Verdantix, an independent analyst research firm,

in their 2023 report featured eCIFM Solutions

as one of the top 7 system integrators for IWMS in the world . Verdantix also recognized eCIFM for "a unique IWMS platform and mobile implementation package" in their 2021 Green Quadrant Report. Lastly, Verdantix featured eCIFM in the 2022 Buyer's Guide: Workplace System Integrators.

