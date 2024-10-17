BAHA MAR UNVEILS EXPANSION PLANS WITH NEW BEACHFRONT RESORT AND RESIDENCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Luxury Resort Scheduled for 2026 Groundbreaking and 2029 Debut

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury resort

Baha Mar announces expansion plans to add a 4th luxury resort as the next phase of its continued development. The new resort and residences will be a stunning addition to

Baha Mar's "luxury of choice" collection, with a projected opening in 2029. Today Baha Mar and the of The Bahamas have signed their Heads of Agreement signaling the approval to move the project forward to construction.

Baha Mar Announces 4th Luxury Resort & Residences

Designed by internationally recognized architect and designers Foster + Partners, the resort will be situated on 12

beachfront acres and feature approximately 350 rooms and 50 luxury branded residences overlooking the incredible turquoise Bahamian waters of Cable Beach. In addition to the accommodations, guests will experience four new restaurants including an intimate Omakase experience on the hotel's rooftop and a beachfront restaurant which will feature a celebrity chef experience. The resort will also include a 14,000 square-foot world class spa and fitness center, luxury retailers, expansive pools, an outdoor bar, entertainment lounges and additional family amenities. Additionally, the new hotel will feature 25,000 square-feet of dedicated indoor and outdoor event space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, 6,000 square-foot junior ballroom, pre-function space, breakout rooms, boardroom and outdoor space.

"Baha Mar is committed to creating spectacular experiences, and this $350 million capital investment in our world-class resort collection underscores Baha Mar's role as a catalyst for continued economic growth and job creation in the Bahamas," says Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "We are grateful to the government of The Bahamas for their continued support and our collaborative partnership in bringing this new development to life."

The new resort will be built on the site of the recently demolished

Melia Nassau Beach, which closed in 2021 with a promise to invest and develop further Baha Mar experiences. Baha Mar currently employs over 5,000 associates across the existing resort campus and continues to lead investment in the future of the hospitality sector in The Bahamas, the country's largest industry. The new resort is expected to employ [400] Bahamian workers during the construction phase, and over [500] Bahamian associates upon completion and opening.



"Baha Mar is a valued partner, consistently delivering transformative projects that boost tourism and economic development for The Bahamas," says Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas. "This latest expansion will be highly significant for our country, creating local jobs, supporting tourism growth, and offering new experiences for both residents and visitors."

"Our proposal takes cues from the traditional vernacular of the Bahamas, its rich heritage and distinctive materiality to create a resort that is truly unique," says Kirsten Scott, Foster + Partners Design Director.

"From the very first moment of arrival, visitors are surrounded by nature and connected to water throughout. Moments of solitude and calm are spread throughout the site, making it an exclusive and sought-after destination for every visitor."

Guests of the new resort will enjoy full access to all

Baha Mar amenities, including the $200 million luxury waterpark Baha Bay, located next door, ensuring guests can experience the relaxation and luxury that comes with a vacation to

Baha Mar. The new resort will feature spacious guest rooms starting at over 550-square feet, perfectly complementing the resort's existing collection of hotels where accommodations will be priced between the SLS and Rosewood. The brand and the operating partner will be announced at a later date.



About

Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, the $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit .

About Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners is a global studio for architecture, urbanism and design, rooted in sustainability, which was founded over fifty years ago in 1967 by Norman Foster. Since then, he and the team around him have established an international practice with a worldwide reputation for thoughtful and pioneering design, working as a single studio that is both ethnically and culturally diverse. The studio integrates the skills of architecture with engineering, both structural and environmental, urbanism, interior and industrial design, model and film making, aeronautics and many more – our collegiate working environment is similar to a compact university. These diverse skills make us capable of tackling a wide range of projects, particularly those of considerable complexity and scale. Design is at the core of everything that we do. We design buildings, spaces and cities; we listen, we question, and we innovate.

SOURCE Baha Mar

