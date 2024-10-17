Sunny Side Up Appointed By XIX Vodka

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Sunny Side Up has been appointed by premium spirits brand XIX Vodka to support across trade and consumer PR.



The vodka brand, which was created by YouTube collective The Sidemen in 2021, is a five-times distilled vodka brand stocked across UK retailers and pubs. The agency has already worked with another The Sidemen spin-off product, Best Cereal .



Sunny Side Up's brief covers a range of corporate, trade and consumer communications activities, which will be led by founder Nick Woods and senior account director Antonia Paget, reporting into XIX Vodka's marketing director Phil Neale and marketing manager Chris Moore.



Neale said:“Sunny Side Up have demonstrated their expertise, and we are confident that their strategic insights will help elevate XIX Vodka to new heights.”



Woods added:“XIX is a great product and we're so excited to work with the team. Their innovation and dedication align perfectly with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”



XIX Vodka joins wine group Majestic and English sparkling wine brand Ridgeview on Sunny Side Up's drinks roster.



