Etherio Recognized With Multiple Marcom Awards For Outstanding Creative Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Etherio Recognized with Multiple 2024 MarCom Awards

Milestone Achievement Showcases Creative Excellence in Corporate Events and Association Management

- Jena DunhamATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Etherio is proud to announce that it has been honored with five awards at the 2024 MarCom Awards, one of the industry's most respected creative competitions. These accolades recognize Etherio's marketing and creative services agency's exceptional originality, design, and strategic marketing solutions.Etherio received the following honors:Platinum Winner: Website RedesignPlatinum Winner: President's Club BrochureGold Winner: Creative LookbookHonorable Mention: Corporate VideoHonorable Mention: Company Logo DesignEtherio's marketing and creative services team delivers tailored strategies that boost brand engagement and drive results. Specializing in industries such as healthcare, technology, and non-profit associations, the team creates integrated campaigns focused on enhancing engagement to ensure clients reach their audience while building lasting connections."We are incredibly proud of our team for their dedication to excellence and their ability to produce award-winning work consistently," said Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio. "These accolades highlight our ability to blend creativity with strategic insight to deliver results that delight and exceed expectations."Jena Dunham, vice president of marketing and creative services, added, "We approach each project with two goals: making a meaningful impact and challenging our creativity with each new project. This recognition confirms our success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to create work that resonates with our clients and their audiences."ABOUT ETHERIOEtherio sets the standard for customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive programs, event operations, and sourcing solutions. Our commitment to excellence is demonstrated by our inclusion on the prestigious CMI 25 list in 2024 for the eighteenth consecutive year. With deep roots in Atlanta and a presence in Florida and Colorado, Etherio's global reach allows us to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions that drive organizational growth and event success. We pride ourselves on building lasting partnerships and creating meaningful experiences for our clients and their audiences.For more information, visit etherio.ABOUT THE MARCOM AWARDSThe MarCom Awards recognize creative professionals who design, direct, and produce outstanding marketing and communication materials. With over 6,500 entries from companies in 43 countries, Etherio's success demonstrates the power of its creative team in driving results through innovative marketing solutions.For more information about the MarCom Awards, visit marcomawards.

Jena Dunham

Etherio

+1 404-477-5157

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.