‘Tampered Video’, Says MP's Cong MLA After Clip Goes Viral Ahead Of Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 17 (IANS) After a surfaced on social on Thursday, showing MLA from Sheopur Assembly, Babu Jandel, using abusive language while talking about Lord Shiva, the MLA said that the video had been tampered with before making it viral.

Jandel said the video is of last year when he along with some others were discussing 'Shiva Linga' and the process of prayers of Lord Shiva at his home.

“The video has been tampered with before making it viral on social media. The youth who released the video is a supporter of Ramniwas Rawat,” Jandel said.

Ramniwas Rawat, a six-time former MLA is the state Forest Minister. He was elected MLA from Vijaypur on the Congress ticket in November 2023, however, he resigned from the party and from the state Assembly later.

Rawat joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha election and later he was made a minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet. His resignation from the state Assembly necessitated bypolls in Vijaypur.

The video went viral a day after the by-elections were announced in Vijaypur and Budhni Assembly seats.

Vijaypur is one of two Assembly seats in the Sheopur district, which is the part of Morna Lok Sabha constituency in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The viral video has created a political storm in the state, especially in Sheopur and poll-bound Vijaypur Assembly seats.

Ramniwas Rawat, who has won six times from Vijaypur between 1990 and 2023, is likely to be contesting the bypolls on BJP's symbol.

On Wednesday, while addressing a public gathering in the Vijaypur Assembly segment, Jandel announced that he would shave his head if Ramniwas Rawat would won the by-election.

The by-elections in Vijaypur and Budhni will be conducted on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.