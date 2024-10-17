‘Ensure Victory’: Bommai Meets Yediyurappa Ahead Of K’Taka Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) With the announcement of by-election dates for three constituencies in Karnataka, former Chief Basavaraj Bommai met BJP Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday at his residence in Bengaluru to discuss election preparations.

Speaking to the after the meeting, Bommai said: "Yediyurappa is our senior leader, and we naturally meet him. He asked me to come and talk about the elections, and we discussed the preparations.”

Bommai represented the Shiggaon assembly seat and resigned from his post to successfully contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

“We also talked about the Shiggaon constituency. He inquired about the preparations, and I informed him that everything was ready. We also discussed the selection of candidates, and it was decided that whoever gets the ticket, we must ensure their victory. I will be going to New Delhi after October 19, and we will try to win in all three constituencies," he stated.

When asked about the ticket for Channapatna as BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara has claimed that he is going to be the NDA candidate, Bommai said that the decision regarding Channapatna will be made by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and party's high command.

He added that the decision on candidates for all three seats will be taken by the party's high command.

The bypolls will be held on November 13. The results will be announced on November 23. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the final date for withdrawal is October 30.

Congress General Secretary and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal held an important meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday in Bengaluru at the Chief Minister's residence Cauvery.