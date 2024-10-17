Ascend Wellness Holdings Introduces Effin'--A New Edibles Brand Delivering Targeted Effects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Formulations Combine THC with Special Cannabinoids for Enhanced Experiences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH), ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U) (OTCQX: AAWH ), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, is excited to announce the launch of its new edibles-only brand, Effin'. Designed to meet the growing demand for targeted cannabis experiences, Effin' focuses on delivering specific effects through expertly formulated combinations of THC and minor cannabinoids like THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBD.

The Effin' line launches with four initial SKUs, each crafted to deliver a unique experience:



Effin' Chillin': 10 mg THC to 10 mg CBD-Perfect for those times when you need to unwind and find your calm. Infused with our Relaxing Razz flavor, Effin' Chillin' helps you kick back and decompress.

Effin' Sleep: 10 mg THC to 5 mg CBN-Designed for a restful night's sleep, this formula combines THC with CBN to help you wind down and catch those Z's. Say goodnight with Effin' Sleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Effin' Hang: 20 mg CBG to 10 mg THC-A balanced formulation that pairs the energizing effects of CBG with THC for a versatile experience that helps you tackle the day. Effin' Do It: 10 mg THC to 10 mg THCV-Crafted for those moments when you need an extra boost of motivation, Effin' Do It combines THC with THCV to give you the clarity and focus you need to seize the moment.

Effin' made its debut in Massachusetts and Illinois in early October, with a New Jersey launch planned for the end of October 2024. With Effin', consumers can expect consistent, reliable effects from each dose. "We went mad scientist to create these unique formulations, because we know our customers want more than just edibles-they want products that deliver specific effects tailored to their needs," said David Gacom, Chief Commercial Officer at AWH.

The launch of Effin' marks a new chapter in AWH's commitment to bringing innovative and high-quality products to the market. With a focus on leveraging the benefits of minor cannabinoids like CBG, THCV, CBN, and CBD, the Effin' brand aims to provide customers with precisely what they're looking for-an experience they can count on.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, and Effin' branded products. For more information, visit .

