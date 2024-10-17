Seoul Raps N. Korea's Potential Constitutional Revision

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- South Korea condemned on Thursday North Korea's potential constitutional revision designating South Korea as a "hostile state, reaffirming that the South will strongly respond to any further provocations by the North, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean Unification said this action is anti-unification and anti-national by betraying the hopes of the South Korean people and North Korean residents for unification, which the strongly condemns.

Earlier, Pyongyang said its clearly defines South Korea as a "hostile state," suggesting that Pyongyang has amended its constitution in line with leader Kim Jong-un's order to codify the South as an enemy, not a partner for reconciliation and unification.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency stated, this is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Constitution, which clearly defines the Republic of Korea (ROK) as a hostile state, due to the serious security circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war owing to the grave political and military provocations of the hostile forces.

Tensions along the inter-Korean border have risen in recent weeks after Pyongyang accused Seoul of sending drones carrying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets over the capital.

On Tuesday, South Korea's military announced that North Korea has blown parts of its roads, after the North said it would permanently block its border with the South and build front-line defense structures. (end)

