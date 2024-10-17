Muhammad Fuzuli's Legacy Highlighted In Shirvan
In Shirvan, an event titled "A View from the World of Fuzuli"
has been held in honour of the 530th anniversary of the Azerbaijani
poet Muhammad Fuzuli, Azernews reports.
The event was organised collaboratively by the Shirvan Executive
Authority, the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department, and the
Shirvan-Salyan Regional Education Department.
Leaders of the Shirvan City Executive Authority, the YAP Shirvan
city organisation, law enforcement agencies, regional
organisations, as well as representatives from various
institutions, the public, and the media representatives attended
the event.
At the Muhammad Fuzuli Culture and Recreation Park in the city,
the bust of the great poet was visited, and flowers were laid in
his memory to commemorate him.
Following this, a viewing of a painting exhibition dedicated to
the works of Muhammad Fuzuli, organised by the Shirvan State Art
Gallery, was held.
The event continued at the Shirvan City Culture Centre, where
cultural representatives and school students presented excerpts
from Muhammad Fuzuli's works, demonstrated the composition "The
Conversation of Fruits," and performed mugham pieces based on the
poet's ghazals.
During the event, discussions took place regarding the life and
works of Muhammad Fuzuli, who is one of the most significant
representatives of the divan genre in the history of Azerbaijani
and Turkish literature.
The importance of his works not only for the Azerbaijani poetry
but also for East and world literature as a whole was
emphasised.
