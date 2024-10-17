Muhammad Fuzuli's Legacy Highlighted In Shirvan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In Shirvan, an event titled "A View from the World of Fuzuli" has been held in honour of the 530th anniversary of the Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The event was organised collaboratively by the Shirvan Executive Authority, the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Culture Department, and the Shirvan-Salyan Regional Education Department.

Leaders of the Shirvan City Executive Authority, the YAP Shirvan city organisation, law enforcement agencies, regional organisations, as well as representatives from various institutions, the public, and the media representatives attended the event.

At the Muhammad Fuzuli Culture and Recreation Park in the city, the bust of the great poet was visited, and flowers were laid in his memory to commemorate him.

Following this, a viewing of a painting exhibition dedicated to the works of Muhammad Fuzuli, organised by the Shirvan State Art Gallery, was held.

The event continued at the Shirvan City Culture Centre, where cultural representatives and school students presented excerpts from Muhammad Fuzuli's works, demonstrated the composition "The Conversation of Fruits," and performed mugham pieces based on the poet's ghazals.

During the event, discussions took place regarding the life and works of Muhammad Fuzuli, who is one of the most significant representatives of the divan genre in the history of Azerbaijani and Turkish literature.

The importance of his works not only for the Azerbaijani poetry but also for East and world literature as a whole was emphasised.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist