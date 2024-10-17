Sinch Unveils New Survey On The Future Of Customer Communication

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marking the 175th Anniversary of the Invention of the Telephone, Sinch Highlights Key Trends and Innovations Shaping the Next Era of Customer Engagement

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) – (XSTO: SINCH) - As the world commemorates the 175th anniversary of Antonio Meucci's groundbreaking invention of the telephone, Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is ushering in the next era of customer interaction. Sinch is at the forefront of this transformation by developing and delivering products that empower businesses to meet consumer expectations through seamless, rich multi-channel experiences.



To celebrate this important milestone in human communication, Sinch commissioned a survey in North America to explore the future of customer engagement. The survey findings offer valuable insights, revealing that while rich, app-like experiences on platforms such as RCS, WhatsApp, and WeChat are already common in other parts of the world, the U.S. market lags behind in adopting these interactive messaging capabilities. However, this gap presents an exciting opportunity for innovation, allowing U.S. brands to leap forward and enhance customer engagement through advanced technologies.



As the survey indicates, the shift from traditional communication methods to AI-powered, multimedia-rich experiences is accelerating. This evolution is critical, especially as brands prepare for high-stakes shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where seamless, interactive engagement will be key to meeting growing consumer expectations.



Key Survey Insights:



RCS is poised to enhance mobile messaging:



A substantial 67.3% of respondents expect

RCS to become the preferred messaging platform, emphasizing the growing demand for richer, more engaging mobile communication experiences (especially as customers seek interactive and real-time support during major shopping days.)



Younger generations embrace AI chatbots for shopping:



Over 45% of Gen

Z and millennial respondents (ages 18-44) expressed a willingness to use chatbots for Black Friday shopping, showcasing the increasing reliance on AI to enhance the retail experience.



AI-driven communication is gaining momentum:





50% of respondents predict that AI and

chatbots will dominate customer experiences within the next decade, signaling a major shift toward automation and personalized experiences. This evolution is particularly relevant as brands prepare to manage interactions during peak shopping periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With technologies like RCS, brands can deliver richer, real-time engagement, from personalized recommendations to seamless shopping experiences, enhancing the overall customer journey and experience during high demand periods.



Customer service remains a critical differentiator:



An overwhelming 75% of respondents said that excellent customer experiences enhance brand loyalty, reinforcing the importance of investing in AI and

RCS to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions, especially during peak shopping seasons.

"Our survey confirms what we've long anticipated: AI and RCS are revolutionizing customer communication," said Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "As businesses seek to create more meaningful, dynamic, and personalized experiences, Sinch's advanced solutions are empowering brands to engage with their audiences in more effective and creative ways."



The invention of the telephone by Antonio Meucci in 1849 laid the foundation for modern communication, later enhanced, and popularized by Alexander Graham Bell. Just as Meucci's groundbreaking work transformed human connection 175 years ago, the rise of AI and RCS is now revolutionizing how brands engage with customers, offering richer, more interactive, and personalized experiences. Unlocking the full potential of RCS will require widespread adoption across mobile carriers, operating systems, businesses, and consumers.



Sinch is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, leveraging our strong carrier relationships, longstanding partnerships with companies like Google, and our proven ability to drive industry change.

With our robust product suite-including solutions like

RCS Upscale

and

Conversation API-we simplify access to RCS, making it easier for businesses to adopt and integrate, further accelerating the shift toward this new communication standard.



As RCS adoption grows, next year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is set to be redefined by dynamic, real-time customer interactions. Leading this evolution, Sinch empowers brands with innovative tools to fully harness these technologies and elevate customer engagement.



For more information about Sinch's RCS and AI solutions, please visit the Sinch website.



For further information, please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications

[email protected] |1-206-914-6175

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4052436

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED