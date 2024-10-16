Zelensky Offers Biden To Explore Enhancing Joint Arms Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday offered to consider the possibility of enhancing joint arms production.

Zelensky announced this via X , Ukrinform reports.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian military service members. Particular attention was paid to the upcoming meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in the“Ramstein” format.

Zelensky briefed Biden on his address to the Ukrainian Parliament, where the Victory Plan gained strong support from all parliamentary parties and groups. On Thursday, the Plan will be presented at a meeting of the European Council.

During the call, Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the U.S. for its unwavering support of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. He emphasized that Biden's leadership in uniting the world and America's strong bipartisan support were“crucial” in helping Ukraine stand firm and defend its independence.

Separately, Zelensky thanked the US president, both parties in Congress, and the American people for the latest defense package worth $425 million.

"We are continuing to work with partners to put the Peace Formula into action. We are grateful to the U.S. for its commitment to helping Ukraine strengthen its positions in order to force Russia into good faith diplomacy," the head of state said.

The President's Office added that among the topics discussed by the leaders was also the possibility of providing Ukraine with more air defense systems. Zelensky urged to speed up the process, according to the report.

The issues of increasing the level of defense cooperation in the coming months and strengthening Russia sanctions were also raised. Zelensky noted U.S. commitment to significantly strengthen Ukraine's position.

The work of the Ukrainian and American teams on the Victory Plan was another focus of the call.

“We are grateful to America for understanding our needs and supporting Ukraine's strengthening in order to force Russia into good faith diplomacy,” Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 16, Biden unveiled another security aid package to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million, which includes air defense equipment, ammunition, military hardware, and other weapons.