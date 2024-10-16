Ukrainian Embroidery Parade Held At Council Of Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of Europe in Strasbourg hosted a parade showcasing traditional Ukrainian embroidered attire. The event also featured an of early 20th-century artifacts curated by collector and ethnographer Yurii Melnychuk from the All-Ukrainian Center of Embroidery and Carpet Weaving in Reshetylivka, Poltava region.

The cultural presentation took place during a session of the of Local and Regional Authorities, where a was adopted emphasizing the need to protect and restore Ukraine's cultural heritage, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt – ed) is not just clothing; it is a form of spiritual armor. Every intricate pattern, every stitch, tells a story of struggle and survival. I would like to express my profound gratitude to the skilled Ukrainian artisans who preserve this craft,” remarked Borys Tarasiuk, Ukraine's permanent representative to the Council of Europe, in his opening speech.

The parade was attended by the leadership of the Congress, along with Ukrainian delegates.

“We aim to present Ukraine's past, its present, and a renewed, resilient Ukraine. Our goal is not only to introduce Europeans to authentic embroidery but also to advocate for UNESCO heritage status for the unique 'white-on-white' embroidery technique,” explained Maria Zalizniak, the author of the project 'Renewed, United, Whole, and Invincible Ukraine'. She organized the event alongside artisans, Ukraine's permanent mission to the Council of Europe, and the association PromoUkraïna.

The Ukrainian community also showcased embroidered shirts from Oksana Postupak's project, 'A Shirt for the Defender', along with traditional Crimean Tatar attire. Modern and authentic outfits from various regions of Ukraine were provided by the masters from the embroidery center in Reshetylivka.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Ukrainians and French participants also held an embroidered shirts march in Strasbourg.