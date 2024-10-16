Dollar Edges Up To R$ 5.66 Amid Fiscal Concerns And Commodity Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The currency closed at R$ 5.6651, a slight increase of 0.14%. This movement aligned with global trends, as the DXY rose by 0.30%.



Finance Fernando Haddad addressed fiscal concerns. He announced plans to adjust spending growth dynamics. Some measures may require constitutional changes.



Haddad emphasized the need for careful calibration of expenditure evolution. The aims to prioritize this fiscal agenda by year-end.



Planning Minister Simone Tebet also mentioned a structural review of expenses after municipal elections. These statements reflect ongoing efforts to manage public finances.



Commodity prices played a role in the dollar's performance. Iron ore fell by over 1% in China due to demand uncertainties. Oil prices extended previous losses as Middle East conflicts remained in focus.







China's upcoming press conference on Thursday garnered attention. Markets anticipate new stimulus measures for the real estate sector. The European Central Bank 's monetary policy decision also loomed, with expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut.

Brazil's Currency Flow and Economic Outlook

Brazil reported positive total currency flow in October. Up to October 11, the inflow reached US$ 2.550 billion, driven by commercial transactions. The year-to-date total showed a positive flow of US$ 9.313 billion.



Commercial area performance contributed significantly, with a surplus of US$ 61.871 billion. However, the financial area recorded a deficit of US$ 52.558 billion for the year.



The dollar 's slight gain reflects a complex interplay of domestic and international factors. Fiscal policy developments in Brazil continue to influence currency movements.



In addition, global commodity trends and monetary policy decisions abroad also shape the exchange rate landscape.



As economic conditions evolve, market participants will closely monitor these factors. The balance between fiscal responsibility and economic growth remains a key consideration for Brazil's currency outlook.

MENAFN16102024007421016031ID1108788274