Russians Launch 39 Attacks At Sumy Region Over Past Day RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked border communities in Sumy region 39 times throughout the day, resulting in a total of 80 explosions.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

The hostile strikes targeted the communities of Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.

The Russians employed FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery, and explosive devices dropped from drones.

In Shalyhyne community, a private house was damaged as a result of an enemy strike with KABs.

As reported by Ukrinform, at nighttime and in the morning of October 16, the Russian invaders shelled the border areas of Sumy region eight times, causing nine explosions there.