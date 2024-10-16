Russians Launch 39 Attacks At Sumy Region Over Past Day RMA
Date
10/16/2024 3:07:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked border communities in Sumy region 39 times throughout the day, resulting in a total of 80 explosions.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on facebook , as conveyed by Ukrinform.
The hostile strikes targeted the communities of Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.
The Russians employed FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery, and explosive devices dropped from drones.
Read also: General Staff update
: 112 combat engagements along frontlines
, enemy suffering greatest losses
on Pokrovsk
In Shalyhyne community, a private house was damaged as a result of an enemy strike with KABs.
As reported by Ukrinform, at nighttime and in the morning of October 16, the Russian invaders shelled the border areas of Sumy region eight times, causing nine explosions there.
MENAFN16102024000193011044ID1108788206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.