Leather, Textiles Industry Creates 1,500 Job Opportunities In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The leather and textiles has created 1,500 job opportunities for Jordanians in the first nine months of 2024, highlighting its capacity to align with the Economic Modernization Vision.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Representative of the leather and textile industries sector in Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Ihab Qadri, said that the number of Jordanian workers in the leather and textiles industry increased by 4% compared to the same period in 2023.Qadri emphasized that this clearly demonstrates the sector's dedication to successfully employing Jordanians and transforming the principles of the Economic Modernization Vision into tangible job opportunities.He mentioned that the number of Jordanian workers in the sector has now exceeded 29,000, according to an analysis report by the Jordan Chamber of Industry based on data from the Social Security Corporation.Qadri emphasized that this growth reflects the sector's belief in employing Jordanian labor both directly and indirectly, and showcases the potential within the industry, evidenced by a more than fourfold increase in the number of Jordanians employed in the sector over the past decade.Additionally, he highlighted that the sector is poised to meet the challenges ahead, having been prioritized in the Economic Modernization Vision to create job opportunities for Jordanians, accounting for 15% of the expected one million jobs to be created in the coming years.Qadri affirmed that the sector is capable of generating thousands of direct job prospects, provided that several enabling factors are addressed, including the expedited provision of skilled local labor through collaboration between the sector skills council and vocational training centers, as well as the development of curricula and training programs.He also pointed out the necessity of supporting the textile cluster project, which could enhance value-added supply chains through vertical and horizontal integration, thereby providing thousands of job opportunities and integrating skilled labor into the sector.Looking ahead, Qadri expressed optimism that the sector will continue to achieve positive results in job creation for Jordanians, particularly in light of a more than 21% increase in exports over the past seven months and a return to a positive growth trajectory.He also noted positive indicators of expansion into several European markets, emphasizing that exports serve as the primary driver for the sector's production and job creation, and underscored the importance of broadening the geographical scope of the sector's exports and products.Qadri hopes that the upcoming phase will witness new successes for the sector, which comprises over a thousand registered enterprises with the industry chambers, especially with the implementation of the leather and textiles sector strategy launched by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, aligning with the industrial policy and the Economic Modernization Vision.He elaborated that the strategy includes an ambitious vision for Jordan to become a regional hub for fast fashion, leaving a mark on the global map, alongside specialized goals focusing on diversifying and increasing exports and enhancing value chains.