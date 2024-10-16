Event Replay: Expert Panel Hosted By Grubb Properties Envisions Essential Housing 2035

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy, relaxed parking regulations, the perennial utility of traditional forms of transportation, and cutting-edge advancements in building planning, design and will shape the multifamily landscape over the coming decade, according to a panel of experts brought together by pioneer Grubb Properties during its "Essential 2035" live virtual event. A recording of the event can be viewed here .

"Our quest to address the nation's housing crisis by providing well-located, well-priced and well-designed apartments for residents in the critically underserved middle-income group of renters demands that we remain visionary," said Todd Williams, Chief Investment Officer of Grubb Properties. "Throughout our journey to 2035, we will continue to collect and share ideas from leading experts across a range of domains."

Key takeaways from "Essential Housing 2035" event on October 10 included:

Aliya Bagewadi, a climatetech leader and U.S. Director of Strategic Partnerships at Allume Energy, detailed how innovative solar technologies for multifamily buildings and expanded government incentives for clean energy are converging, paving the way for wider-spread adoption of solar energy that benefits both building owners and residents.

Henry Grabar, renowned journalist, researcher,

and author of the award-winning Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World, predicted that cities' march toward relaxed parking minimums will continue over the next decade. He also noted that despite the promise of emerging forms of transportation (autonomous vehicles and others), the bus, the bicycle, and the elevator provide the most fundamental utility in solving the nation's housing crisis.

Matthew Gray, Founder of BuiltWorlds and Co-Chairman of Graycor Inc., a leading Chicago-based construction and related services firm, provided insights into the cutting-edge zoning, planning, design. development, construction, and operations technologies he believes will emerge and endure beyond the "hype cycle" into 2035 from a universe of more than 30,000 such providers his company has evaluated.

