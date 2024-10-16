(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.



PREPARATION FOR IMPLEMENTING THE PEACE FORMULA

On October 15, the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with ambassadors of G20 countries in Ukraine. The meeting was dedicated to the process of implementing the Peace Formula.

Thematic conferences with international partners, dedicated to each point of the Peace Formula, will be completed in October.

The joint plan for implementing The Peace Formula, developed based on these conferences, will be presented in November.

For the implementation of the Peace Formula, Ukraine needs military assistance from its partners, sufficient to force Russia to end its aggression.

Guided by the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Kyiv will never accept any peace initiatives developed without Ukraine's participation.

STATE OF UKRAINE'S ENERGY SYSTEM

On October 15, a meeting was held dedicated to preparations for winter and the protection of energy facilities.

This year, Ukrainian energy workers carried out the largest repair campaign in history ahead of the winter season.

Ukraine is well-prepared for winter: over 99% of residential buildings are ready for the heating season.

The key threat to the energy sector remains Russian strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

To enhance Ukraine's energy resilience, the concept of decentralised distributed generation is being implemented.

Ukraine is also working intensively on strengthening air defence systems, particularly in border and frontline regions.

ANOTHER "DISCOVERY" FROM RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and Crimea's gauleiter Sergey Aksyonov propose referring to the illegally annexed mainland Ukrainian territories as "historic regions of Russia."

The annexation of Ukraine's territories by the aggressor state is a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Attempts by Russian propaganda to justify the occupation and illegal annexation with pseudo-historical arguments are pathetic and baseless.

Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea regions are part of Ukraine both historically and according to international law.

Attempts to forcibly change the identity of the residents of the occupied territories are part of Moscow's genocidal policy towards Ukrainians.

Ukraine will never give up its territories or its citizens.