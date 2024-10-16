EVERSANA Named A Great Place To Work For Six Consecutive Years Now Certified Across Nine Countries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EVERSANA , a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, has been named a Great Place to Work

for the sixth consecutive year by the leading authority in workplace culture. With a record number of employees participating in the survey, the 2024 recognition now extends across nine countries, with both Ireland and Italy being certified for the first time.

"Year after year this recognition shines a bright light on what we value most – the importance of a happy, engaged workforce committed to serving our clients and living our vision and values," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "This really isn't about a certification or an award ceremony. This is about ensuring our employees feel valued as we expand our global services and grow our talented team."

EVERSANA earned certification for the sixth consecutive year in the United States, the fourth straight year in Canada and India, the third time in both the United Kingdom and Singapore, and the second consecutive year in Japan and Poland.

The Great Place to Work accolade measures companies against organizations of similar sizes and industries. The certification provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve its clients worldwide.

For a full list of Great Place to Work-Certified® companies, including EVERSANA, click here .

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit

eversana

or connect through

LinkedIn

and

X .

MEDIA CONTACTS



Matt Braun

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED