Dovehill Announces First Close For Opportunity Fund 2 Focusing On Preferred Equity And Experiential Hospitality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill, known for its hospitality-centric unique approach in the space, is announcing the first close of its DoveHill Opportunity Fund 2 (Fund 2), an vehicle focused on two competitive-edge strategies: 1) Preferred Equity and 2) Experiential Hotels.

With Fund 2, DoveHill aims to further capitalize on its highly differentiated strategies, which seize the unique advantages of both on- and off-market deals and the ability to invest directly with a vertically integrated investment manager.

Fund 2 was founded on DoveHill's Fund I model, where preferred equity investments made within Fund I represented 50% of the Fund's investments, and 100% of the assets in the Fund were sourced through our proprietary off-market network.

Jake Wurzak, Founder and CEO, states, "With Fund 2, we're prioritizing preferred equity, especially in this market cycle where we're seeing opportunities for asymmetric returns. Our ability to craft tailored preferred equity deals and serve as a strategic partner allows us to capitalize on these unique opportunities."

Building on the success of Fund I, Fund 2 will continue to focus on opportunistic off-market acquisitions, structured equity, and experiential hospitality in markets with high barriers to entry and strong leisure demand. The post-pandemic landscape has permanently reshaped travel patterns, with a growing preference for unique, non-commoditized hotels that offer distinctive experiences. These properties give investors a prime opportunity to achieve outsized returns, leveraging both the intrinsic real estate value and the operational challenges that limit competition in these high-demand properties.

Charles Paloux, Chief Investment Officer, adds, "Post-pandemic, more than ever, travel experiences are prioritized over many other discretionary personal and corporate expenditures, which will result in significant value creation opportunities for non-commoditized hotels."

With Wurzak Hotel Group, DoveHill's affiliate management company, the company has boots-on-the-ground oversight on every deal and strategic relationship. DoveHill distinguishes itself as an investor by creating operational leverage through its vertically integrated value-added skill set.

About DoveHill

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, DoveHill is a vertically integrated hospitality investment and development firm with a proven track record across market cycles.

DoveHill excels in sourcing off-market deals and leveraging its extensive industry relationships to access exclusive opportunities. Specializing in identifying and transforming distinctive hospitality properties, the firm creates both operational efficiencies and exceptional guest experiences.

DoveHill's competitive edge lies in its expertise in creative financing and flexible deal structuring, allowing it to reposition assets and unlock value for investors and partners. This ability to combine innovative financial strategies with visionary design enables DoveHill to consistently deliver strong, long-term results in high-barrier markets and experiential hospitality sectors.

