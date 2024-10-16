Sitecore Launches Sitecore Stream, Delivering On Vision For Industry's First Intelligent Digital Experience Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Co-created with market-leading brands, Sitecore Stream leverages secure, brand-aware AI, enabling enterprise marketing teams to boost productivity and growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore® , a global leader in digital experience software, today announced Sitecore®

Stream from the stage at Sitecore Symposium , the company's customer and partner conference. Sitecore Stream represents market-leading innovation and fulfillment of Sitecore's vision for an Intelligent DXP (digital experience platform) that addresses the challenges and opportunities faced by enterprise marketing teams today. Customers are already leveraging Sitecore Stream capabilities in Sitecore's composable DXP products to deliver digital experiences to market.

Marketers today

are faced

with increasing complexity

when it comes to creating campaigns, delivering hyper-personalization,

and launching

experiences

quickly across digital channels – compounded by tighter budgets and ever-growing expectations for

high-impact results. Sitecore Stream helps marketers meet these expectations by enabling them to provide their customers with personalized digital content and experiences – fast, at global scale, and across digital channels. Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Sitecore Stream helps orchestrate a seamless marketer experience across Sitecore solutions, including XM Cloud, Content Hub, and Experience Platform (XP).

Co-created with leading brands, Sitecore Stream leverages brand-aware AI to deliver industry's first Intelligent DXP

"With

Sitecore

Stream, we're

delivering

a

smarter, more

strategic, and more secure

way

for marketers

to

create and

manage content and deliver seamless customer experiences," said Roger Connolly, Chief Product Officer at Sitecore. "Sitecore Stream leverages customers' brand architecture to

provide brand-aware

AI but, critically,

does not

use your content

to train the underlying AI models.

With

Sitecore

Stream and our vision for

an

Intelligent DXP,

we

are

addressing marketers' pain points head-on, combining the power of AI with our

deep

experience

helping customers with their

digital transformations."

Aude Gandon, Global CMO at Nestlé, shared: "We have partnered with Sitecore and Microsoft innovation teams over the last year to pilot and leverage the power of generative AI with Nestlé brand guidelines and toolkits. Together, we've created an innovative new offering: the Sitecore Brand Assistant as part of Sitecore Content Hub with Sitecore Stream.

This solution is specifically designed to facilitate brand and category knowledge within our organization and supercharge our creative partners."

"As part of our long-standing, strategic relationship with Sitecore, we've collaborated closely with Nestlé and other enterprise customers to deliver entirely new AI capabilities to marketers," said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, Global Industry Solutions at Microsoft. "Leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure AI enables Sitecore Stream to understand an organization's brand, campaigns, content, and data – empowering marketers to do their best work."

AI enhances capabilities across Sitecore's composable DXP

"Together with leading brands, we reimagined the content lifecycle from the perspective of what the customer wants and the marketer needs," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. "Our work with brands such as Nestlé and Microsoft, in combination with Sitecore's deep understanding of marketing workflows and digital experience best practices, has enabled the development of Sitecore Stream. With it, we're delivering on our vision of the Intelligent DXP."



Sitecore Stream leverages generative AI to simplify marketing workflows and enhance productivity through orchestration, content intelligence, and automated assistance. Sitecore Stream leverages Sitecore's composable product architecture, enabling full interoperability across a brand's existing martech stack, with built-in AI guardrails to help preserve brand compliance and data privacy.



Sitecore Stream includes:





Brand-aware AI : Helps align marketers' actions, recommendations, and experiences with the organization's brand identity, values, and guidelines.

AI-enhanced workflows : Automates repetitive tasks to accelerate execution and boost collaboration. These workflows may be creating content, building a website page, or A/B testing a call to action to help marketers stay in a productive flow. Generative copilots : For brand, brief, content, and experience creation and optimization, these help marketers stay true to their brand and brief as they complete their work.

Sitecore Stream capabilities are available today. Sitecore customers may speak with their account representative for details or visit for more information.

