Canada Lists Samidoun As Terrorist Entity
10/16/2024 12:05:23 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
OTTAWA, Oct 16 (NNN-XINHUA) - The Canadian government Tuesday announced that it has listed Samidoun, known as the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, as a terrorist entity.
According to a news release from Public Safety Canada, Samidoun has close links with and advances the interests of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada, the United States and the European Union.
Samidoun has been listed as a terrorist entity by the United States and Germany, the release said.
As a now-listed entity, Samidoun meets the definition of a“terrorist group” under Canada's Criminal Code which prohibits certain actions in relation to terrorist groups, including those related to terrorist financing, travel and recruitment, the release said.
With the addition of Samidoun, there are now 78 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code, the release said. - NNN-XINHUA
