Gaza Child Airlifted To Jordan For Tumour Treatment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti instructed the Royal Medical Services to transfer 4-year-old Raghad Khawali from Gaza to Jordan for medical treatment.

The child, suspected of having a tumour, was diagnosed by the Jordanian Field Hospital in southern Gaza, according to a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) statement.

Upon her arrival in Jordan, she was admitted to the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children at the King Hussein Medical Centre, where a specialised medical team is closely monitoring her condition.

The team will conduct further tests to determine the nature of the tumour and commence treatment under the supervision of the Royal Medical Services.

Abdullah Ghanma, director of the hospital, said that Raghad is suffering from a mass exerting pressure behind both her eyes.

Ghanma stressed that she needs specialised care, noting that diagnostic and treatment procedures will begin shortly.

Raghad's family expressed their gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for the humanitarian gesture, commending the ongoing medical and humanitarian efforts of the JAF in the besieged strip of Gaza.