(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA Biologics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ADMA) on behalf of ADMA Biologics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ADMA Biologics has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets and develops specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.

On October 9, 2024, ADMA Biologics disclosed the surprise resignation of its independent outside auditor CohnReznick LLP.

The news has caused a precipitous decline in the price of ADMA Biologics stock. During trading on October 10, 2024, the price of ADMA Biologics stock declined more than 20%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADMA Biologics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

