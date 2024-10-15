Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling (Eoat) Market To Grow By USD 1.05 Billion (2024-2028) Driven By Demand For Modular Solutions And AI Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global

robotics end-of-arm tooling (eoat) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for modular end-of-arm-tooling

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

use of fdm and additive in end-of-arm-tooling manufacturing. However,

high cost of deployment of industrial robots limiting demand for robotics end-of-arm-tooling poses a challenge. Key market players include ASS Maschinenbau GmbH, Barnes Group Inc., Coval Vaccum Technology Inc., Dover Corp., Effecto Group S.p.A., EMI Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, FIPA GmbH, IPR GmbH, Novanta Inc., OnRobot AS, Piab AB, Robotiq Inc., RoboTool Inc., SCHUNK GmbH and Co. KG, Soft Robotics Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., and Zimmer Group GmbH.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Material handling, Assembly line, Welding and soldering, Surface treatment and finishing, and Others), End-user (Automotive, Semiconductor and electronics, Food and beverage, Industrial machinery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ASS Maschinenbau GmbH, Barnes Group Inc., Coval Vaccum Technology Inc., Dover Corp., Effecto Group S.p.A., EMI Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, FIPA GmbH, IPR GmbH, Novanta Inc., OnRobot AS, Piab AB, Robotiq Inc., RoboTool Inc., SCHUNK GmbH and Co. KG, Soft Robotics Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., and Zimmer Group GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

During the forecast period, the robotics end-of-arm tooling market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies like Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and additive manufacturing. FDM technology offers faster customization and the ability to incorporate complex components using durable and lightweight plastics, making it more advanced than traditional manufacturing methodologies. Additive manufacturing, on the other hand, ensures complex geometries and consolidated design features. Both FDM and additive manufacturing have undergone advancements, enabling customization and fast design cycles. Robai, a leading robotics manufacturer, and Stratasys, a prominent additive manufacturing solutions provider, have adopted these technologies to produce components tailored to end-user requirements. Compared to Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, these technologies are more efficient and offer cost savings and reduced delivery times. These advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the robotics end-of-arm tooling market during the forecast period.



The Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing automation in various industries. Industrial robots, including robotic arms and manipulators, require EOAT to grasp, move, lift, weld, cut, and perform other tasks. Semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace industries are major consumers of EOAT. Trends include application insights for surface treatment, customised EOAT solutions, and collaboration with robots (cobots). New sectors like agriculture, healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics are adopting EOAT for precision gripping, vacuum and pneumatic suction, and welding applications. Robotics technology continues to evolve, with electric grippers, vision systems, and non-traditional sectors driving demand. EOAT includes grippers (vacuum, suction, precision, soft hand, and welding torches), sensors, and end effectors (suction cups, welding wands, screwdrivers). The market is expected to grow further with advancements in robotics technology and increasing demand from e-commerce and personalised medicine sectors.



Market

Challenges



Industrial robots require additional investments in end-of-arm tooling (EoAT), including special-end effectors and enclosures, pushing up the average cost per implementation to approximately USD85,000. Beyond the initial investment, ongoing expenses such as preventive maintenance, safety measures, operator training, and complementary equipment add to the overall cost. These high switching costs have historically deterred some industrial players from automating their palletizing processes. Despite the short-term ROI, the commitment to long-term contracts with vendors for robot maintenance and replacement poses operational challenges. In extreme cases, replacing a robot could necessitate production line shutdowns, impacting product delivery and revenue. Consequently, high customer switching costs pose a significant obstacle to the growth of the robotic palletizing market. The Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling (Eoat) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing automation in various industries. One of the main challenges in this field is ensuring real-time monitoring and data collection for optimal performance. In food processing, for instance, precise Eoat is essential to maintain product shapes and consistency. Advanced materials, such as stainless steel, aluminum, ceramics, carbon fibers, and composites, are commonly used to create durable, lightweight, and high-strength Eoat for robotics. Manufacturing sectors face challenges like precision welding, plasma cutting, and inspection, which require advanced Eoat solutions. Deburring tools, welding guns, sprayers, nozzles, cutters, grinders, drilling tools, and other Eoat are crucial for material handling and assembly lines. The use of collaborative robots (cobots) and sensor technologies enables adaptive gripping and object recognition, enhancing productivity and reducing manual labor and human errors. The market also includes modular and custom Eoat solutions for specific applications, such as welding torches and material removal torches, as well as tool changers. Overall, the Eoat market continues to evolve, addressing the needs of various industries and driving innovation in robotics technology.

Segment Overview



This robotics end-of-arm tooling (eoat) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Material handling

1.2 Assembly line

1.3 Welding and soldering

1.4 Surface treatment and finishing 1.5 Others



2.1 Automotive

2.2 Semiconductor and electronics

2.3 Food and beverage

2.4 Industrial machinery 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Material handling- The Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling (EoAT) market refers to the production and sale of devices that attach to robotic arms to enhance functionality. These tools include grippers, sensors, and effectors, enabling robots to perform various tasks such as assembly, welding, and material handling. Companies in this sector focus on innovation and customization to meet diverse industry requirements, ensuring increased productivity and efficiency for businesses adopting automation solutions.

Research Analysis

Robotic end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) refers to the specialized components that attach to the end of a robot arm or manipulator in industrial automation applications. These tools enable robots to perform various tasks such as grasping, moving, lifting, welding, cutting, and more. EOAT includes a wide range of tools like grippers, vacuum cups, suction cups, mechanical grippers, deburring tools, welding guns, sprayers, nozzles, cutters, grinders, welding torches, screwdrivers, and more. These tools are essential for industrial robots to effectively and efficiently execute tasks in manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and other industries. Customized EOAT solutions cater to specific application requirements, while collaborative robots (cobots) use EOAT to work safely alongside human operators.

Market Research Overview

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling (Eoat) refers to the devices that attach to the end of a robot arm or manipulator to enable it to perform specific tasks in industrial automation. These tools include grippers, suction cups, vacuum cups, welders, sensors, and various cutting, drilling, and grinding tools. Eoat is essential for industries requiring precision, material handling, and automated processes, such as food processing, material removal, surface treatment, and welding. Advanced materials like stainless steel, aluminum, ceramics, carbon fibers, and composites are commonly used to manufacture Eoat due to their durability, lightweight, and high-strength properties. Eoat enables robots to grasp, move, lift, and manipulate objects with precision, reducing manual labor, human errors, material wastage, and logistics costs. In non-traditional sectors like agriculture, healthcare, e-commerce, and electronics, customized Eoat solutions are increasingly being adopted for tasks ranging from precision welding and plasma cutting to inspection, surgical assistance, and material removal. Collaborative robots (cobots) and modular robotics Eoat are also gaining popularity for their adaptive gripping, object recognition, and application insights capabilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Material Handling



Assembly Line



Welding And Soldering



Surface Treatment And Finishing

Others

End-user



Automotive



Semiconductor And Electronics



Food And Beverage



Industrial Machinery

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

