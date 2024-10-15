Qatar Participates In World Humanitarian Forum In London

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar participated in the World Humanitarian Forum held today in London, organized in collaboration with the Doha Forum.

The State of Qatar was represented at the forum by the of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

The forum discussed the challenges and opportunities for humanitarian in todays world. It aimed to summarize the global polarization and division landscape and explore the role of humanitarian diplomacy in mitigating conflicts and crises, while exchanging best strategies for effective humanitarian intervention and enhancing cooperation and dialogue among stakeholders.

Attendees included HE the State of Qatars Ambassador to the United Kingdom Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani and representatives from Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity, and Education Above All.

Participants in the forum also included HE CEO of the World Humanitarian Forum Feraye Ozfescioglu, HE member of the House of Lords and advisory council member of the forum Baroness Gohir, HE Lord Tariq Ahmad, who served previously as Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and HE First Lady of Sierra Leone and advisory council member of the World Humanitarian Forum Fatima Maada Bio.