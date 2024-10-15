Saudi Crown Prince To Lead Delegation To GCC-EU Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Saudi Mohammad bin Salman will chair his country's delegation at the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council-European Union Summit, due in Brussels tomorrow, Wednesday. Upon the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Mohammad bin Salman will participate in the summit, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday. (end) kns

