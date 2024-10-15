Mark Relic's The Woods To Be Featured In Frankfurt Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intriguing portrays self-discovery amidst wilderness environment

SERBIA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From October 16 to October 20, 2024 Mark Relic 's "The Woods" will be exhibited in the Frankfurt Fair 2024 in Germany. Relic will be attending the event and showcasing his intriguing novel that depicts the arduous process of self-discovery amidst the unknown, where adventure and survival go hand in hand with realization and enlightenment.Relic beckons readers to join him in entering parts unknown, to embark on a journey down the road less traveled, where what seemingly looks familiar, gives away an impression of simple place. Where wild and unknown becomes haunting. He depicts how unfamiliar environs lead one to turn inward, to seek strength from within and glean insight from one's senses and spirit, in order to chart a path across an untamed wilderness in both a literal and metaphorical sense."The Woods" follows a writer who explores the wilderness and becomes lost, disoriented by unfamiliar surroundings. In such situations it is crucial to keep one's wits. What Relic depicts is a theme that relates to both actual survival in the woodlands as well as in ordinary life, which can be just as treacherous.As they wade deeper in the narrative Relic's readers will find themselves in a strange and frightening realm where nothing is what it seems. Here they will find that there are no certainties but challenges one faces within. Through this process of delving into "The Woods" explorers in uncharted territories will eventually find themselves changed in unexpected ways - they will never be the same again."The greatest thing about any creative process is being surprised. Being surprised keeps your curiosity awakened. That way you are able to walk through life shining. You are able to get more in touch with yourself." Relic says. "As for the woods, it's a place that holds a mystery and much more. Heading there is your free will, once you go there, things change. The rest you have to discover for yourself."About the AuthorMark Relic is a novelist, linguist and a spiritualist, English teacher and coach. He is a spiritual, energy, creativity, relationship strategist. He has a college degree in the Hospitality Industry. His life is about teaching, coaching and writing for over twenty years. Rebuild your life with Mark by being coached to your true potential, values and identity awareness.Message to ReadersWhen you are being able to get more in touch with yourself that creates a feeling of walking on a higher ground. Your identity is your superpower. The more you are aware of that, the more you live your life fully.

