CIGC's LAAM Procedure: A Proven Solution For Fibroid Treatment And Fertility Enhancement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovative

GYN Care (CIGC) continues to lead the way in women's by providing the Laparoscopic Assisted Abdominal Myomectomy (LAAM) procedure as an effective for fibroids. With a commitment to minimizing recovery time and preserving fertility, CIGC offers women a safe and efficient option for managing their fibroid symptoms.

Jacklyn Ludema

Continue Reading

Fibroids affect a significant number of women, leading to issues such as heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, and complications with fertility. The LAAM procedure, a minimally invasive technique, allows for the precise removal of fibroids while preserving the uterus, which is critical for women wishing to conceive in the future.

Advantages of the LAAM Procedure

Unlike traditional open myomectomy, which often requires longer recovery periods, the LAAM technique utilizes small incisions to minimize tissue damage and postoperative pain. Patients typically experience a faster recovery and can return to their daily routines within days.

"CIGC is dedicated to empowering women through innovative surgical options that enhance their quality of life," states Dr. Paul Mackoul , a leading surgeon at CIGC. "The LAAM procedure is a testament to our commitment to providing effective treatment for fibroids while ensuring the preservation of reproductive health."

Patient Testimonial: A Life-Changing Experience

Jacklyn, a 36-year-old patient who recently underwent the LAAM procedure at CIGC, shares her transformative experience: "The day of the surgery was easy, and I was walking around the same day. Two days later, I was able to hold my three-month-old baby. For the first time, I felt truly heard, and the care I received made all the difference in my journey to motherhood."

Jacklyn's experience highlights the importance of specialized care in navigating the complexities of fibroid treatment and fertility challenges. After years of ineffective treatments and misdiagnoses, she found relief and hope at CIGC.

Watch Jacklyn's Full Testimonial

We recommend you watch the full testimonial interview with Jacklyn to hear her inspiring journey and learn more about the impact of the LAAM procedure. Click here to view the interview:

Watch the full testimonial .

Empowering Women's Health Decisions

CIGC remains committed to advancing women's health by offering proven, minimally invasive solutions for fibroids, endometriosis, and other GYN conditions. The LAAM procedure exemplifies the center's mission to provide personalized, effective care that meets the unique needs of each patient.

For more information about the LAAM procedure and to see how CIGC can help women reclaim their health, visit: .

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC) is a leader in minimally invasive GYN surgery, specializing in techniques such as the LAAM and DualPortGYN procedures. With a focus on improving women's health outcomes, CIGC is dedicated to providing effective, tailored care for complex GYN issues.

Media Contact:

Beza Gebrehana

Public Relations Manager, The Center for Innovative GYN Care

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 787-4379

SOURCE The Center for Innovative GYN Care (CIGC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED