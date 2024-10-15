Taiwan Sponsors Compost Processing Shed In St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) spearheaded the recent installation of a Compost Processing Shed by the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) at the Deglos Sanitary Landfill in Saint Lucia, hailed as a significant step in sustainable and waste management practices.

The unveiling ceremony of the Compost Processing Shed , held October 4, 2024, accompanied the donation of 2,000 bags for packing the finished compost, 2,000 labels and a cordless bag stitching machine.

Taiwan's ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, underscored the importance of composting, referring to the practice as one of the simplest yet powerful actions people can take to reduce waste, restore the health of soils, and help mitigate climate change.

“This covered facility will allow us to divert organic waste from landfills, offer a dedicated space to store agricultural residues, and enhance the efficiency of producing compost by mitigating the unpredictable effect from rainfall or weather,” said ambassador Chen at the unveiling ceremony.“By optimizing the composting process operation and management, we contribute to a more sustainable farming practice.”

Ambassador Chen praised all stakeholders involved in the project, including the ministry of agriculture, ministry of sustainable development, Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority – Deglos Sanitary Landfill, and local communities. He also expressed gratitude to the unwavering support rendered by minister Shawn Edward, minister Alfred Prospere and all participating parties.

“The government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to work with the government of Saint Lucia to support agricultural advancement, sustainable development, and environmental stewardship,” ambassador Chen stated.

The compost processing shed forms part of Taiwan's assistance to Saint Lucia under the“ Enhancement of the Efficiency of Production-Distribution Supply Chains in the Fruit and Vegetable Sector,” commonly known as the“ Seven Crops Project .”

