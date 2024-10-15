Nationwide Polio Vaccination Promised

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Public Mawlavi Noor Jalal Jalali has said that the polio vaccination programme would be implemented nationwide through mosques.

The of Public Health (MoPH) on x.com wrote Health Minister Mawlavi Jalali participated in the annual coordination meeting of polio vaccination.

The purpose of this meeting was to evaluate the current progress of the polio vaccine implementation program, identify the challenges in this program and find effective ways to solve it. Abdul Qadous Baryali, head of Polio Eradication Emergency Programme, provincial health directors and other health officials took part.

The acting health minister said:“The MoPH is trying to provide health services to the people of all areas of the country, and for this purpose, I am calling on implementing institutions in cooperation with international partners to provide the best health services to patients in remote areas.”

He called on provincial health directors to inform the ministry about the problems faced by organization that work on the ground and provide health services.

nh