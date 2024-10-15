Bath & Body Works Gives Back For Global Handwashing Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Each year on October 15, communities around the world come together to recognize Global Handwashing Day, an international advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective way to prevent diseases and save lives.

To commemorate and contribute to this important day, Bath & Body Works donated 250,000 hand soaps to make proper handwashing more accessible, combat hygiene poverty and help prevent the spread of germs. Bath & Body Works works in partnership with the global nonprofit Good360 to distribute excess personal care products to underserved communities locally and across the country. The brand taps into Good360's vast network of more than 100,000 nonprofit partners to target donations where they're needed most-shelters, food banks, disaster recovery, and more-giving products a new life and reducing waste.

The hand soaps provided by Bath & Body Works are crafted with the highest quality ingredients in new and most-loved fragrances which can offer an uplifting, comforting moment to those in need.

“We're proud to support the health and well-being of our community by giving back this Global Handwashing Day,” says Rhoe Fields, AVP of Community Relations & Philanthropy for Bath and Body Works.“Through the power of fragrance, our donations can spark joy while at the same time fulfilling a critical need. For more than 30 years, we've been dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities where we do business, and our ongoing partnership with Good360 is helping us create an even greater impact.”

“Good360 is on a mission to provide essential products to families and children in need, and Bath & Body Works has been one of our steadfast partners in helping us reach this goal,” says Jonathon Cannon, Good360 CEO.“Together, we support thousands of communities, ensuring that everyone has access to the basic items they need to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.”

Learn more about Bath & Body Works' philanthropic efforts and community outreach at bbwinc.